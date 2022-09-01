Birkhill designer dyke for the chop after Angus planning councillors rule it’s too high By Graham Brown September 1 2022, 5.55am Updated: September 1 2022, 11.11am 1 The wall at Wood Road which broke planning rules. Pic: Graham Brown/DCT Media. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Angus & The Mearns Brechin road partially closed due to burst water pipe 0 Hopes of old Forfar pool sale sunk as auction bidding bombs 0 Tayside bagpipe rock band Gleadhraich to release movie charting emotional journey 0 School strikes: What are Angus, Dundee and Perth and Kinross councils saying? 0 Sex pest who rubbed nipples while staring at Forfar bookies staff jailed for 22… DJ Greg James 'wants to do Radio 1 breakfast show from Fife' after visit 0 Taylor Wimpey lodge appeal following Monifieth development rejection 0 Daughter walks 5 miles for help after woman falls at remote Angus beauty spot Still Game stars to visit Dundee and Arbroath in 'People Huv Tae Know' tour 0 Woman describes 'awful' moment thieves raided Montrose shop for cash and jewellery 0 More from The Courier Dunfermline's James McPake gives fitness updates on Kevin O'Hara, Craig Wighton and Paul Allan Alan Taylor: Body found in Glencoe thought to be missing Dundee man 0 St Johnstone sign Aberdeen forward Connor McLennan on loan 0 Kirkcaldy water supplies disrupted and road closed due to burst water main 0 New A915 roadworks planned after weeks of disruption at Fife's Lundin Links Hotel 0 Comedian Phill Jupitus lends support to fire-hit Pittenweem chippy with 'best ever' fish suppers 0