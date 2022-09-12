Mitchell hatches plan for second British GT crown after blistering Brands drive

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Mitchell hatches plan for second British GT crown after blistering Brands drive

By Graham Brown
September 12 2022, 4.51pm
Adam Balon (left) and Sandy Mitchell celebrate second place at Brands Hatch. Pic: McMedia
Adam Balon (left) and Sandy Mitchell celebrate second place at Brands Hatch. Pic: McMedia

Former British GT champion Sandy Mitchell delivered a storming Brands Hatch drive in the championship’s penultimate round to strengthen his hopes of lifting a second title.

The Angus 22-year-old and teammate Adam Balon brought their Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo home in second place at the iconic Kent circuit after an action-packed two-hour race.

And it sets up a nail-biting finish to the season at Donington Park next month as the Letham ace bids to another crown to the one he captured in 2020.

Sandy Mitchell Brands Hatch
It was a thriller of a race at Brands. Pic: McMedia.

Highs and lows

It’s a remarkable fightback in a rollercoaster season.

“Considering we’d only scored two points in the opening two races, and have had two rounds where we have scored no points at all, to be heading into the final race of the championship lying second with a chance of winning the title is fantastic,” said Mitchell.

The highpoint was a history-making win in the summer’s Silverstone 500.

“We set ourselves a determined objective this weekend and we’ve achieved that.

“Adam delivered a very strong opening stint, making three vital overtakes, and the team carried out a faultless pitstop.

“Now we have to focus on Donington.”

Thrill-a-minute opening spell

Balon started the race from fourth on the grid and having slid back a place found himself immediately ahead of championship leader Ian Loggie.

Three safety cars in the opening hour kept the highly competitive field bunched together.

And Balon was fortunate to continue racing after he was tapped into a spin when Loggie’s Mercedes made contact with the rear left of the Barwell Motorsport-preepared #72 Lamborghini.

It dropped the duo to ninth.

Sandy Mitchell
Mitchell (left) and Balon almost snatched victory at Brands Hatch.

“Adam did brilliantly to get the car going again and rejoin the race so quickly,” said Lamborghini factory driver Mitchell, from Letham.

“It’s also testament to the strength of the Lamborghini that he was able to continue at all considering the impact.”

At the driver changeover Mitchell too advantage of success penalties for other cars to rejoin in third.

He hauled in the two leaders and with three laps remaining was 2.7 seconds off the leader and just 1.6s behind the second-placed McLaren.

But dramatically, on the penultimate lap, as the lead Mercedes crossed the start-finish line it slowed to a halt. Its retiral promoted Mitchell to second place.

“I tried everything I had to get the win over those final two laps, but in the end had to settle for second,” said Mitchell, who cross the line just 1.25s down.

Donington decider

With Loggie failing to capitalise on a healthy championship lead, it sets up British GT’s traditional ‘Donington decider’.

Mitchell says the Lambo duo’s target is simple.

“We head to Donington knowing what we have to do, and that’s to win the final race of the year,” he said.

Sandy Mitchell on his way to a podium position in the last British GT round.
The #72 Barwell Motorsport-prepared Lamborghini Huracan. Supplied by McMedia.

“With 37.5 points available to the winner of the final race, we’re just 24.5pts behind the championship leader.

“We’ll focus on what we can control, then wait to see what happens with the other cars and drivers.

“But we’re in for a fantastic end to the season and we’ll be doing everything we can to win the title again.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Angus & The Mearns

Adam Balon (left) and Sandy Mitchell celebrate second place at Brands Hatch. Pic: McMedia
Funeral director's logo disappears from Queen's hearse on journey from Balmoral - here's why
Young Princess Elizabeth on her favourite pony at Glamis and her final visit to the castle as Queen in 2017.
Lilibet's last visit: The poignant photo capturing a Queen's final farewell to her beloved…
0
Paul Rollo had previously been a patient at Carseview.
Grieving parents beg for improved Tayside mental health services as they fear son will…
1
Adam Balon (left) and Sandy Mitchell celebrate second place at Brands Hatch. Pic: McMedia
Covid Scotland: Are case numbers increasing across Tayside and Fife again?
0
Adam Balon (left) and Sandy Mitchell celebrate second place at Brands Hatch. Pic: McMedia
COURIER OPINION: North-east's finest farewell for the Queen
1
Adam Balon (left) and Sandy Mitchell celebrate second place at Brands Hatch. Pic: McMedia
LISTEN: Dundee's reaction to the Queen passing
Adam Balon (left) and Sandy Mitchell celebrate second place at Brands Hatch. Pic: McMedia
Meet the people who waited hours to see the Queen's cortege in Tayside
0
Adam Balon (left) and Sandy Mitchell celebrate second place at Brands Hatch. Pic: McMedia
Doors Open weekend draws visitors up and down Angus
Adam Balon (left) and Sandy Mitchell celebrate second place at Brands Hatch. Pic: McMedia
Applause and tears as thousands pay respects to Queen on final journey through Tayside…
1
Adam Balon (left) and Sandy Mitchell celebrate second place at Brands Hatch. Pic: McMedia
Angus says farewell to the remarkable figure who held the county in special regard
0

More from The Courier

Adam Balon (left) and Sandy Mitchell celebrate second place at Brands Hatch. Pic: McMedia
Blairgowrie and the Queen: Union flag, Afghan landmine and an idol for the young
0
Adam Balon (left) and Sandy Mitchell celebrate second place at Brands Hatch. Pic: McMedia
King Charles pledges to 'seek always' the welfare of Scotland in first Holyrood appearance
Adam Balon (left) and Sandy Mitchell celebrate second place at Brands Hatch. Pic: McMedia
The Queen lies at rest in St Giles amid a sense of history being…
Adam Balon (left) and Sandy Mitchell celebrate second place at Brands Hatch. Pic: McMedia
Stores and businesses to be closed on the day of Queen's funeral
Adam Balon (left) and Sandy Mitchell celebrate second place at Brands Hatch. Pic: McMedia
How have Falkirk started their season ahead of reviving their rivalry with Dunfermline?
0
Adam Balon (left) and Sandy Mitchell celebrate second place at Brands Hatch. Pic: McMedia
Elderly St Andrews residents 'heartbroken' at being forced to leave their homes
0