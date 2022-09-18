Angus minister Martin Fair says Queen called her Paddington sketch ‘rather fun’ in poignant Balmoral chat

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Queen described her platinum jubilee sketch with Paddington Bear as “rather fun” in a poignant chat with an Angus minister days before her death.

Arbroath St Andrew’s minister, the Very Rev. Dr Martin Fair, has revealed the monarch’s humour and bright spirits during his stay at the royals’ Aberdeenshire retreat.

And he spoke of the “enormous privilege” of spending time with Her Majesty shortly before her passing on September 8.

Dr Fair described the Queen as a “servant hearted” woman ahead of addressing a service of remembrance for her at the Kelpies on Sunday evening.

And he said he is confident from his time with her at Balmoral she knew how much she was loved and respected across Scotland.

Beaming smile

Dr Fair, who was Moderator of the Church of Scotland at the height of the pandemic, said a mention of the now-famous clip of Her Majesty and the cartoon bear brought a beaming smile to her face.

The clip with the clumsy Peruvian bear was filmed inside Buckingham Palace.

The Queen offers Paddington her customary good-humoured hospitality and pulls a marmalade sandwich out of her handbag.

It has been viewed more than 11 million times on the Royal Family You Tube channel.

Dr Fair said it was surreal to think that three weeks ago he was sitting next to the Queen having dinner at Balmoral Castle.

“It was an enormous privilege to have spent time with her and finding her in such good spirits, bright and sharp was a joy,” he said.

“We chatted about all manner of things from Scottish mountains to our respective dogs, to the cost of living crisis and her Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

“I asked her what her favourite bit had been and she answered, the Trooping of the Colour.

“I responded: ‘Ma’am, if I might be as bold as to say that for me and many others, the highlight was the little tea-party that you shared with Paddington Bear.

“Her face lit up with the most radiant smile you could imagine and she said, ‘It was rather fun, wasn’t it?”

An artist’s tribute inspired by the clip has become a symbol of many tributes to Her Majesty.

“As I look back on that evening, I’m so glad that she was in such good form – smiling, laughing and enjoying the recounting of special memories.”

Love and respect

He said to the Queen that he hoped she knew how respected and loved she was across Scotland?

“The Queen paused for a moment then responded, ‘perhaps you’re right; after all, one has been around for quite a while’.

“But she had a calm and gentle smile at that moment.

“I think she knew what I was saying and that she did know how much she was loved.

“I also assured her that people of faith across the country were upholding her in prayer and she answered ‘that’s most kind’.”

Kelpies service of remembrance

There will be 96 lanterns – one for each year of the Queen’s life – floating on the Queen Elizabeth II Canal at the Kelpies.

Dr Fair said the famous equine sculptures were a fitting location for the memorial event.

“In only a very short time, the Kelpies have established themselves as one of the iconic sites in modern-day Scotland.

“I can scarcely think of a better location for this service, not least that the canal is named after Queen Elizabeth and she visited a few years ago with the Duke of Edinburgh.”

The service is being held on the eve of Her Majesty’s state funeral at Westminster Abbey in London.