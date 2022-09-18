Angus minister Martin Fair says Queen called her Paddington sketch ‘rather fun’ in poignant Balmoral chat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Angus minister Martin Fair says Queen called her Paddington sketch ‘rather fun’ in poignant Balmoral chat

By Graham Brown
September 18 2022, 10.21am Updated: September 18 2022, 12.49pm
The sketch of the Queen and Paddington became a You Tube sensation.
The sketch of the Queen and Paddington became a You Tube sensation.

The Queen described her platinum jubilee sketch with Paddington Bear as “rather fun” in a poignant chat with an Angus minister days before her death.

Arbroath St Andrew’s minister, the Very Rev. Dr Martin Fair, has revealed the monarch’s humour and bright spirits during his stay at the royals’ Aberdeenshire retreat.

And he spoke of the “enormous privilege” of spending time with Her Majesty shortly before her passing on September 8.

Very Rev. Dr Martin Fair.
The Very Rev. Martin Fair in St Andrew’s, Arbroath.

Dr Fair described the Queen as a “servant hearted” woman ahead of addressing a service of remembrance for her at the Kelpies on Sunday evening.

And he said he is confident from his time with her at Balmoral she knew how much she was loved and respected across Scotland.

Beaming smile

Dr Fair, who was Moderator of the Church of Scotland at the height of the pandemic, said a mention of the now-famous clip of Her Majesty and the cartoon bear brought a beaming smile to her face.

The clip with the clumsy Peruvian bear was filmed inside Buckingham Palace.

The Queen offers Paddington her customary good-humoured hospitality and pulls a marmalade sandwich out of her handbag.

It has been viewed more than 11 million times on the Royal Family You Tube channel.

Dr Fair said it was surreal to think that three weeks ago he was sitting next to the Queen having dinner at Balmoral Castle.

“It was an enormous privilege to have spent time with her and finding her in such good spirits, bright and sharp was a joy,” he said.

“We chatted about all manner of things from Scottish mountains to our respective dogs, to the cost of living crisis and her Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

“I asked her what her favourite bit had been and she answered, the Trooping of the Colour.

“I responded: ‘Ma’am, if I might be as bold as to say that for me and many others, the highlight was the little tea-party that you shared with Paddington Bear.

“Her face lit up with the most radiant smile you could imagine and she said, ‘It was rather fun, wasn’t it?”

An artist’s tribute inspired by the clip has become a symbol of many tributes to Her Majesty.

Queen Paddington Bear sketch
Artist Eleanor Tomlinson’s sketch of the Queen and Paddington features on many tributes laid for the Queen. Picture: Maureen McLean/Alamy Live News.

“As I look back on that evening, I’m so glad that she was in such good form – smiling, laughing and enjoying the recounting of special memories.”

Love and respect

He said to the Queen that he hoped she knew how respected and loved she was across Scotland?

“The Queen paused for a moment then responded, ‘perhaps you’re right; after all, one has been around for quite a while’.

“But she had a calm and gentle smile at that moment.

“I think she knew what I was saying and that she did know how much she was loved.

“I also assured her that people of faith across the country were upholding her in prayer and she answered ‘that’s most kind’.”

Kelpies service of remembrance

There will be 96 lanterns – one for each year of the Queen’s life – floating on the Queen Elizabeth II Canal at the Kelpies.

Dr Fair said the famous equine sculptures were a fitting location for the memorial event.

“In only a very short time, the Kelpies have established themselves as one of the iconic sites in modern-day Scotland.

Queen at the Kelpies
The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh at The Kelpies in 2017. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.

“I can scarcely think of a better location for this service, not least that the canal is named after Queen Elizabeth and she visited a few years ago with the Duke of Edinburgh.”

The service is being held on the eve of Her Majesty’s state funeral at Westminster Abbey in London.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Angus & The Mearns

The sketch of the Queen and Paddington became a You Tube sensation.
IN PICTURES: Family fun as Angus Cycle Hub roadshow rolls into Montrose
The sketch of the Queen and Paddington became a You Tube sensation.
Police appeal after pensioner seriously injured in Angus crash
The sketch of the Queen and Paddington became a You Tube sensation.
Treasured trip down memory lane of the day Glamis-born Jim drove the Queen
0
The sketch of the Queen and Paddington became a You Tube sensation.
HRT now available over the counter in Boots - but can you get it…
0
The sketch of the Queen and Paddington became a You Tube sensation.
Queen's funeral: Who's on the guest list from Tayside and Fife?
0
The sketch of the Queen and Paddington became a You Tube sensation.
Teachers have voted in favour of strike action - could Tayside and Fife schools…
0
The sketch of the Queen and Paddington became a You Tube sensation.
Angus woman distraught as chihuahua 'mauled to death' by other dogs
3
The sketch of the Queen and Paddington became a You Tube sensation.
Covid Scotland: What are the latest case figures for Tayside and Fife?
0
Fleur's bale creation in Angus and the original iconic art piece, inset.
Angus 'Balesy' Fleur's Queen and Paddington tribute is a hit with original artist and…
1
The sketch of the Queen and Paddington became a You Tube sensation.
LISTEN: Grieving families' anger over Monday funeral cancellations

More from The Courier

The sketch of the Queen and Paddington became a You Tube sensation.
Sick chant disappoints chair of Arab Trust who says it lets down other supporters
The sketch of the Queen and Paddington became a You Tube sensation.
Fife Scout sacrifices 18th birthday to help thousands queuing to mourn the Queen
The sketch of the Queen and Paddington became a You Tube sensation.
Great atmosphere, great game, great pen - 3 talking points from Dunfermline v Falkirk
0
Harry Sharp does his best but can't keep out a wonder striker from Cameron Harper to level the scoring at 1-1.
3 Dundee talking points as worrying goals against stat shows need for massive improvement…
0
The sketch of the Queen and Paddington became a You Tube sensation.
IN PICTURES: Family fun as Angus Cycle Hub roadshow rolls into Montrose
The sketch of the Queen and Paddington became a You Tube sensation.
Hope on the hoof: Dunfermline actor and adventurer travels across Europe on horseback
0