Train services between Arbroath and Dundee cancelled due to fault

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Train services between Arbroath and Dundee cancelled due to fault

By Neil Henderson
October 3 2022, 7.55am Updated: October 3 2022, 12.01pm
A train at Arbroath railway station.
A train at Arbroath railway station.

Train services between Dundee and Arbroath were cancelled on Monday morning due to a fault on the line.

ScotRail said local services between the two locations had to be suspended due to a “problem with a set of points north of Arbroath station”.

The fault prevented trains from changing direction to return south.

However, inter-city services were unaffected and continued to run, according to the operator.

Tickets were being accepted on Stagecoach 73 and 73A buses.

ScotRail says the fault has now been fixed and services are returning to normal.

Several days of disruption on trains

It comes after several days of disruption that have seen trains across Tayside and Fife cancelled or delayed.

On Friday, several trains did not run across the region after heavy rain and wind.

A strike by Network Rail staff on Saturday meant that trains between Edinburgh and Cowdenbeath were the only services running across Tayside and Fife.

There is also a strike set for Saturday October 8 across Scotland for members of the RMT.

And engineering work meant that buses replaced trains between Perth and Inverness on Sunday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Angus & The Mearns

Routes including the Tay Road Bridge could be affected by strong winds on Wednesday.
Gusts of more than 50mph forecast to hit Tayside and Fife
Post Thumbnail
LISTEN: When George Best visited Dens Park 40 years ago
NHS Tayside visiting
Are NHS staff in Tayside and Fife set to strike as winter hits?
Pipe Major Alistair Duthie, Major Ronnie Proctor, the Rev. Alex Forsyth and standard bearer George Easton at the Cortachy war memorial wreath-laying. Pic: Frank Proctor.
Cortachy Church plays host to Black Watch for poignant re-dedication of Angus association's regimental…
Emmock Road, north of Dundee where the theft took place
High-value industrial power washer stolen from Dundee construction site
The oil worker flew from Southampton to appear at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Oil worker made Christmas Eve 'IRA' threats to police in Angus
Gather in Carnoustie
Restaurant review: Gather in Carnoustie caters for everyone and boy can they poach an…
Corey Paterson will make his Scotland bow at a Celtic Nations competition in Dundee. Pic: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Teenage Angus weightlifter Corey powers to Scotland debut after 'amazing' battle against weak bones
Developers have lost an appeal against refusal for 60 new homes on the north east corner of Carnoustie. Pic: Google
Developers fail to overturn refusal of £15 million 60-house bid on Carnoustie farmland
Deivids Valds with a picture of his missing Bulgarian rescue dog.
Urgent search for Bulgarian rescue puppy missing four days after move to Dundee

Most Read

1
Rob Beaton and Tracey Horton, owners of Culdees Castle.
Couple spending millions on Perthshire castle restoration to star in TV show
2
King Charles wore a kilt as he met crowds in Dunfermline.
Hundreds greet King Charles in Dunfermline as crowds boo Nicola Sturgeon
3
Bill Murray in St Andrews
Bill Murray’s Ghostbusters gesture makes young fan’s day at St Andrews before dazzling Dunhill…
4
Elizabeth Richardson was jailed for disrupting Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
‘You have no authority’ — Rosyth woman jailed for contempt after bizarre court rant
5
Anderson's pornography use will be discussed with social workers.
Dundee paedophile can watch legal porn – as long as he discusses it with…
6
Dunhill celebrities perform at the party
Piers Morgan footage captures St Andrews supergroup performing hits at Dunhill Links party
7
Seven of Xplore Dundee's services are set to be affected by upcoming works on Nethergate.
Seven bus routes diverted through Dundee city centre during roadworks
8
Parking at Ninewells Hospital
Ninewells staff claim free hospital parking ‘abused’ by Dundee city centre commuters
8
9
The A94 near Scone.
Man taken to hospital after being hit by van near Scone
10
Routes including the Tay Road Bridge could be affected by strong winds on Wednesday.
Gusts of more than 50mph forecast to hit Tayside and Fife

More from The Courier

The High Court in Edinburgh
Serial Fife rapist confessed crimes to police, high court hears
Councillor George McIrvine is calling for clearer updates on the Derby Street development. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Future tenants in limbo as entry date still not confirmed for £26m Dundee housing
Rory McIlroy and his father Gerry McIlroy at the Dunhill Links last week.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Money has skewed golf so much that now even…
Maurice Golden and Murdo Fraser.
Tory budget vindication for Dundee-based MSP as Perthshire's Murdo Fraser exposed by U-turn
Lady Anna Poole QC.
Top judge educated at St Andrews steps down as chair of Scotland’s Covid inquiry
Routes including the Tay Road Bridge could be affected by strong winds on Wednesday.
Gusts of more than 50mph forecast to hit Tayside and Fife

Editor's Picks