Train services between Arbroath and Dundee cancelled due to fault

Train services between Dundee and Arbroath were cancelled on Monday morning due to a fault on the line.

ScotRail said local services between the two locations had to be suspended due to a “problem with a set of points north of Arbroath station”.

The fault prevented trains from changing direction to return south.

However, inter-city services were unaffected and continued to run, according to the operator.

Tickets were being accepted on Stagecoach 73 and 73A buses.

ScotRail says the fault has now been fixed and services are returning to normal.

Several days of disruption on trains

It comes after several days of disruption that have seen trains across Tayside and Fife cancelled or delayed.

On Friday, several trains did not run across the region after heavy rain and wind.

A strike by Network Rail staff on Saturday meant that trains between Edinburgh and Cowdenbeath were the only services running across Tayside and Fife.

There is also a strike set for Saturday October 8 across Scotland for members of the RMT.

And engineering work meant that buses replaced trains between Perth and Inverness on Sunday.