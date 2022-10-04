Disability sport honour caps glorious Commonwealth Games year for Angus-based para bowls coach Bob

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Disability sport honour caps glorious Commonwealth Games year for Angus-based para bowls coach Bob

By Graham Brown
October 4 2022, 4.30pm
Bob Christie coached Scotland's para bowlers to Birmingham 2022 glory. Image: Gareth Jennings/DCThomson
Bob Christie coached Scotland's para bowlers to Birmingham 2022 glory. Image: Gareth Jennings/DCThomson

A top award has come the way of Angus-based coach Bob Christie to cap his year as the guiding hand behind Scotland’s para bowls Commonwealth Games success.

The former bobbie was head coach for the team that recorded a clean sweep of gold medals at Birmingham 2022.

And he has been named as Scottish Disability Sport’s coach of the year for his role in the achievement.

The players who tasted glory on the green also picked up a string of accolades.

Bob Christie
Bob Christie (left) received his award from para swimmer Toni Shaw and Sportscotland CEO Stewart Harris. Image: Bowls Scotland

Bob, from Brechin, has been Scotland’s para bowls co-ordinator since 2019.

He said the latest honour was the icing on the cake of a terrific year.

But he feared he might miss seeing the Scots in action after catching Covid in the lead up to the Games.

Run of success

Garry Brown and Kevin Wallace started the ball rolling with victory in the B6-B8 men’s pairs.

Rosemary Lenton and Pauline Wilson matched the feat in the women’s competition.

And the Team Scotland gold rush was completed by Robert Barr and Melanie Inness with directors George Miller and Sarah Jane Ewing in the B2/B3 mixed pairs.

At 75, George became the oldest Commonwealth Games gold medal winner as lead director to partially-sighted Melanie Inness.

Busy schedule

Bob has already set his sights on making sure the Scots maintain their winning form at the World Championships in Australia next year.

“This is a great honour and a very nice surprise given the quality of the other contenders in the running for it,” he said.

“It’s a recognition of the hard work and dedication of the whole team over the entire build-up and at the Games themselves.

“But there’s never time to stop trying to improve so we’re working on a number of things at the moment.

Bob Christie
Bob Christie at his home bowling club in Montrose following the Commonwealth Games success. Image: Gareth Jennings/DCThomson

“We’re in the middle of a review of the high performance programme with the build-up to the worlds.

“And of course we are already thinking about the next Commonwealth Games in Victoria, Australia in 2026.”

Bob, 62, spent 30 years on the beat in Angus.

He was an accomplished bowler himself before becoming heavily involved in the coaching and administrative side of the game.

And he hopes the Birmingham success might encourage more para players to take up the sport.

He received the SDS Fife Trophy as coach of the year from Scots para swimmer Toni Shaw and Sportscotland CEO Stewart Harris.

The men’s pair of Gary Brown and Kevin Wallace were named as athletes of the year.

And there was a special recognition award for the entire Scottish para bowls team.

