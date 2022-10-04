The Original Factory Shop opening new outlet in Arbroath

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A new discount store is set to open in Arbroath – creating 10 jobs.

The Original Factory Shop will open on the town’s high street on Saturday.

It is moving into the unit previously occupied by fashion retailer M&Co, which closed in July.

The Arbroath outlet of The Original Factory Shop will be the chain’s fourth in Angus, with stores already open in Montrose, Forfar and Monifieth.

‘Excitement’ around store’s opening

The retailer sells goods including clothing, pet products, electricals, homewares and a party shop service.

Lisa Clark, regional business development manager, said: “We’re really excited to be coming to Arbroath.

“We look forward to opening our doors to the local community on October 8.”

In 2018, the chain faced a backlash after closing a series of stores in the UK including Perth – blamed on “poor trading conditions”.