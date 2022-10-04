The Original Factory Shop opening new outlet in Arbroath

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
The Original Factory Shop opening new outlet in Arbroath

By Amie Flett
October 4 2022, 2.11pm
The Old Factory Shop is moving into Arbroath.
The Old Factory Shop is moving into Arbroath.

A new discount store is set to open in Arbroath – creating 10 jobs.

The Original Factory Shop will open on the town’s high street on Saturday.

It is moving into the unit previously occupied by fashion retailer M&Co, which closed in July.

The Arbroath outlet of The Original Factory Shop will be the chain’s fourth in Angus, with stores already open in Montrose, Forfar and Monifieth.

‘Excitement’ around store’s opening

The retailer sells goods including clothing, pet products, electricals, homewares and a party shop service.

Lisa Clark, regional business development manager, said: “We’re really excited to be coming to Arbroath.

“We look forward to opening our doors to the local community on October 8.”

In 2018, the chain faced a backlash after closing a series of stores in the UK including Perth – blamed on “poor trading conditions”.

