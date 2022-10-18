146-house Scotia Homes Arbroath development sails through planning committee

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Education chiefs are confident they have their sums right for the number of kids who will arrive in classrooms from a near 150-house Arbroath development.

The Scotia Homes scheme for Crudie Farm on the west of the town went before Angus councillors on Tuesday.

And it sailed through the development standards committee after members unanimously backed the approval recommendation of planning officials.

The application is the first stage on a five-phase development of farmland there.

Scotia Homes launched the application in spring 2021.

It is zoned for housing in the local plan.

Local concerns

But the proposal drew almost 20 letters of objection on issues such as school capacity and road safety.

And committee convener David Cheape echoed concerns about the number of youngsters who will have to be accommodated at Muirfield primary school and Arbroath High.

Education chiefs did not object to the proposal.

They say there is ample capacity at the two schools.

Muirfield has 242 children and a capacity of 335 pupils.

Arbroath High School’s current roll is less than 900 against a capacity of almost 1,100.

Mr Cheape said: “I note there is to be a mix of houses and more than 120 of them will be three or four-bedroom homes.

“I don’t believe people buy three or four-bedroom houses if they aren’t thinking of having children.

“Yet from 126 larger houses there is an expectation of just 34 extra children. From a common sense point of view that seems questionable to me.”

But he was told the calculation is made using a reliable formula.

It is known as the pupil product ratio.

An education official said the calculation is based on historic trends and produced a figure of 0.23 per house for primary school children.

It is also reviews at the annual school roll forecast.

“We’re quite confident the pupil product ratio is quite accurate,” they said.

Timber cladding changed

Scotia Homes told the meeting it has been in discussion with planners over the materials for the houses.

As a result, the north-east company has taken a decision to move away from timber cladding and will use bricks on the homes, which they say is more in keeping with the area.

Angus planning officer Ed Taylor said it was recognised the development would change the open views which residents of Arbrirlot Road West have enjoyed until now.

“There will be a change, but that change is proposed in a manner that won’t unacceptably impact the amenity of the area.

“The development has been designed well to protect people’s environment as far as it can.”