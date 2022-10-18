146-house Scotia Homes Arbroath development sails through planning committee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

146-house Scotia Homes Arbroath development sails through planning committee

By Graham Brown
October 18 2022, 4.30pm
The Crudie Farm application is the first stage of a five-phase housing programme. Image: Scotia Homes/ Graham Brown/DCThomson
The Crudie Farm application is the first stage of a five-phase housing programme. Image: Scotia Homes/ Graham Brown/DCThomson

Education chiefs are confident they have their sums right for the number of kids who will arrive in classrooms from a near 150-house Arbroath development.

The Scotia Homes scheme for Crudie Farm on the west of the town went before Angus councillors on Tuesday.

And it sailed through the development standards committee after members unanimously backed the approval recommendation of planning officials.

The application is the first stage on a five-phase development of farmland there.

Scotia Homes launched the application in spring 2021.

It is zoned for housing in the local plan.

Local concerns

But the proposal drew almost 20 letters of objection on issues such as school capacity and road safety.

And committee convener David Cheape echoed concerns about the number of youngsters who will have to be accommodated at Muirfield primary school and Arbroath High.

Education chiefs did not object to the proposal.

They say there is ample capacity at the two schools.

Muirfield has 242 children and a capacity of 335 pupils.

Arbroath High School’s current roll is less than 900 against a capacity of almost 1,100.

Crudie Farm Arbroath
The open farmland for the development sits opposite housing on Arbirlot Road West. Image: Graham Brown/DCThomson

Mr Cheape said: “I note there is to be a mix of houses and more than 120 of them will be three or four-bedroom homes.

“I don’t believe people buy three or four-bedroom houses if they aren’t thinking of having children.

“Yet from 126 larger houses there is an expectation of just 34 extra children. From a common sense point of view that seems questionable to me.”

But he was told the calculation is made using a reliable formula.

It is known as the pupil product ratio.

An education official said the calculation is based on historic trends and produced a figure of 0.23 per house for primary school children.

It is also reviews at the annual school roll forecast.

“We’re quite confident the pupil product ratio is quite accurate,” they said.

Timber cladding changed

Scotia Homes told the meeting it has been in discussion with planners over the materials for the houses.

As a result, the north-east company has taken a decision to move away from timber cladding and will use bricks on the homes, which they say is more in keeping with the area.

Angus planning officer Ed Taylor said it was recognised the development would change the open views which residents of Arbrirlot Road West have enjoyed until now.

“There will be a change, but that change is proposed in a manner that won’t unacceptably impact the amenity of the area.

“The development has been designed well to protect people’s environment as far as it can.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Angus & The Mearns

The A92 near Monifieth. Image: Google Maps.
Person taken to hospital after two-vehicle smash on A92 near Monifieth
The Courier Daily.
LISTEN: How rural Perthshire is tackling its unaffordable housing problem
Montrose woman Suzanne Neave leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.
Montrose woman avoids mandatory five-year prison term despite stun gun possession
The incident happened on the A922 near Lunan in Angus. Image: Google Street View.
Two taken to hospital after crash on A92 between Arbroath and Montrose
Farmland opposite Westfield Loan is the planned site of the Scotia development. Image: Google Maps
£35 million housing plan launched for Forfar site
A sudden Donington downpour shuffled the Barwell Motorsport Lamborghini Huracan down the pack in Donington qualifying. Image: McMedia
Angus ace Mitchell seals second in championship after action-packed British GT finale
Antony O'Hare.
Forfar dad snared by paedophile hunters banned from contact with children after grooming decoy…
Angus killer Adam Gallagher.
Angus murderer trashed Perth cell to get back to segregation after child sex assault…
To go with story by Calum Ross. Child protection committee absences Picture shows; Dundee and a vulnerable child. N/A. Supplied by DCT design Date; Unknown
Dundee and Angus child protection chiefs embroiled in secrecy row over 'extremely concerning' absence…
Elaine McLaughlin and Deputy First Minister John Swinney.
Angus sex abuse victims given fresh hope at justice

Most Read

1
A stock image of the A90 at Inchture in Perthshire. Image: Paul Reid/DCThomson
Medics rush to help victim of horror Perthshire smash on A90 central reservation
2
Over 100 bikers turned out in Ladybank on Sunday to pay respects to bike fanatic Frank Foster. Image: Kenny Smith/ DCT Media.
Fife family speechless after 100 bikers pay respects to terminally-ill dad
3
Katie Dolatowski ran from Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court after sentencing. Image: DC Thomson.
Sex offender Katie Dolatowski placed on curfew for failing to tell police of move…
4
Fife baby Olivia Petrie
Fife parents pay tribute after baby daughter’s sudden death
5
Neighbours Joan Forbes and Chris Main oppose the development.
Residents unite as appeal lodged against refusal of St Andrews clifftop homes plan
6
Traffic jam. Image: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire
Motorists vent fury over Tayside road charges plan
9
7
Boo sniffed out more than 5,000 fake cigarettes.
Boo the sniffer dog helps bust seven shops selling fake cigarettes in Dundee
8
Dundee school assault
Three boys, 12, reported to prosecutors over ‘serious assault’ near Dundee school
9
Dundee captain Charlie Adam could miss out upcoming games.
Ex-Dundee star Charlie Adam reveals new coaching role
10
Liam Thornber
Drunk joyrider banned from road after crashing work van into Crieff garden

More from The Courier

Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Protest arrest and stabbing charge
Photo shows a small boy holding a magnifying glass in front of his gap-toothed smile.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Our tooth fairy isn't the most organised but she means well
Arbroath are looking for the chance to move back up the table after two impressive performances. Image: SNS
Arbroath eye chance to close Championship basement gap as star man set to return…
Former banking executive and footballer Robert Laurenson.
Robert Laurenson obituary: Dundee and Perth banker who played for St Johnstone
Prime Minister Liz Truss during a press conference in the briefing room at Downing Street, London. Picture date: Friday October 14, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story POLITICS Tory. Photo credit should read: Daniel Leal/PA Wire
North-east Tories throw support behind Liz Truss - with one MSP saying resignation calls…
64-year-old Mhari Millar with her daughter Niki Caira and granddaughter Mya Caira.
Fife gran who died suddenly changes three lives thanks to organ donation
Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos (Image: PA).
Which Rangers stars could Dundee face in Ibrox quarter-final?
image shows the Conservative Part front bench, including Penny Mordaunt, Jeremy Hunt and Liz Truss.
KEVIN PRINGLE: We need a general election - but do we also need an…
St Johnstone will bring a big support to Easter Road. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone seek more tickets for Friday night Hibs match at Easter Road after…
Site of proposed Meigle housing development
Fear major Meigle housing development will turn village into 'small town'

Editor's Picks

Most Commented