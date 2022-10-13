Roads and schools fears over 150-house Arbroath development set for planning go ahead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Roads and schools fears over 150-house Arbroath development set for planning go ahead

By Graham Brown
October 13 2022, 12.19pm Updated: October 13 2022, 5.02pm
Developer Scotia Homes wants to build almost 150 houses at Arbirlot Road West in Arbroath. Image: Graham Brown/DCThomson
Developer Scotia Homes wants to build almost 150 houses at Arbirlot Road West in Arbroath. Image: Graham Brown/DCThomson

Objectors to a plan for nearly 150 new Arbroath homes fear it will put unbearable pressure on local roads and schools.

And they are urging councillors to consider brownfield sites rather than prime farmland when the bid is considered next week.

But the Scotia Homes scheme for Arbirlot Road West has an approval recommendation from officials.

They say the Crudie Farm fields are already zoned for housing.

And the council’s transport and education departments are confident local infrastructure will cope.

Crudie Farm
The Crudie Farm site looking west. Image: Graham Brown/DCThomson

First phase

The 146-house development would cover a site of just over 12 acres.

It is on the north west boundary of the town and Muirfield Primary School sits to the south.

The application is the first stage of a five-phase project for a site totalling more than 70 acres.

The farmland is allocated for housing development in the Angus local plan.

“The local development plan is more than five years old and available information suggests there is a shortfall in housing land supply in east Angus,” planners say.

Existing brownfield sites are not sufficient to meet the shortfall.

Arbroath housing
Five phases of housing are planned for farmland on the north west of Arbroath. Image: Scotia Homes

Education officials predict the development will add around 33 primary and 30 secondary school children to local school rolls.

Muirfield primary currently has 242 children and a capacity of 335 pupils.

And Arbroath High School also has room to spare in a pupil roll of 886 against a capacity of almost 1,100.

The approval recommendation includes a condition requiring a £745 payment for each house towards improvements at Arbroath Sports Centre – a total of almost £110,000.

And roads bosses want to see a three-metre wide cycle track created along the site boundary with Arbirlot Road West.

Noise limits would be imposed during construction to protect nearby residents.

Objectors’ concerns

The Scotia plan has attracted 18 letters of objection.

Key criticisms include the extra traffic generated from the site and other housing being developed at East Muirlands Road.

And one objector says the full development of the site will push Muirfield primary and Arbroath High well over their pupil limits.

They predict Muirfield’s 335-pupil roll could be breached by the time the third phase of housing is complete, and could rise to over 400 youngsters.

Opponent Mark Gilmartin adds: “Traffic on Arbirlot Road West has for several years now been a concern.

“With cars parking all along the road it becomes a single lane where you can wait behind parked cars for some time.

Arbirlot Road West
The site is on Arbirlot Road West. Image: Graham Brown/DCThomson

“School mornings are a major issue in the area, with parking wardens and traffic police in regular attendance.

“We will now have hundreds of commuters joining the road around school time. It poses a huge risk to the safety of young children in the area.”

Development standards councillors will make a decision on the application on Tuesday.

