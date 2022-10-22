Ultimate sacrifice of Angus Black Watch soldier finally honoured 104 years on from death on Western Front

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Ultimate sacrifice of Angus Black Watch soldier finally honoured 104 years on from death on Western Front

By Graham Brown
October 22 2022, 6.00am
Wreaths were laid at the grave of Angus Black Watch soldier Private David Graham. Image: Crown copyright
Wreaths were laid at the grave of Angus Black Watch soldier Private David Graham. Image: Crown copyright

The ultimate sacrifice of a First World War Angus Black Watch soldier has at last been honoured in a poignant Belgian ceremony at his final resting place.

Private David Graham was killed at Ypres as the 8th Battalion defended the front line against the Germans.

But the identity of the young man buried in a military cemetery there had remained a mystery.

Now, almost 104 years to the day the 20-year-old Carnoustie soldier fell, a rededication ceremony of the Private’s grave has been staged.

He is one of six British servicemen whose stories have been pieced together by a group known as the MoD’s ‘war detectives’.

Representatives of the modern-day equivalents of their historic regiments were at the sombre ceremonies.

Those were held in Commonwealth cemeteries on the former Western front.

Belgian war graves ceremony
The MoD’s Joint Casualty and Compassionate Centre Commemorations unit organised the ceremonies. Image: Crown copyright

Who was Private Graham?

David Graham was born in 1898.

His parents were John and Catherine (nee Christie) Graham and the 1901 census shows the family living in Panbride, near Carnoustie.

David was the youngest in a family of six.

Tragically, his mother died young in 1915, just three years before her son’s war death.

Divisional war diary records show the 8th Battalion filling a gap in the line in late October 1918.

Black Watch
A group of Black Watch soldiers during the First World War.

And following his death on October 24, Private Graham was buried in Vichte military cemetery.

Burial officers of 9th and 31st Divisions conducted the ceremony.

But the Angus soldier was not identified by name at the time.

Research has also revealed David’s brother, Edward, emigrated to Canada and married Ada Hand.

They had three children; one of whom (Ethel) married Evan Kaechele in 1948 and had four children together.

All of the family are still in North America and Canada.

So although the Angus serviceman’s descendants were unable to attend the Belgian ceremony, they now know the final resting place of their family forebear.

In 2014, a statue of a kilted soldier wearing the famous Red Hackle was unveiled at Black Watch Corner near Ypres.

It honours the regiment’s 8,960 officers and soldiers who died, as well as more than 20,000 of its men wounded in the conflict.

Black Watch Corner
The statue at Black Watch Corner. Image: Perthshire Picture Agency

The War Detectives

The services were organised by the MOD’s Joint Casualty and Compassionate Centre (JCCC), also known as the ‘MOD War Detectives’.

They took place at various Commonwealth War Graves Commission (CWGC) cemeteries. The services were conducted by the Rev. Andy Nicolls.

And alongside representatives of the Royal Regiment of Scotland of which the Black Watch is the 3rd Battalion, were figures from the Royal Fusiliers, Mercian Regiment and Royal Logistics Corps.

Louise Dorr of the MOD said: “Our thanks go to several of our regular researchers, who have investigated these six graves and been able to prove who is buried in each of them.

“Thanks to their efforts we have been able to confirm their findings and return these soldiers’ names to them.

“I’m so honoured to have been able to be here to rededicate their final resting places.”

The headstones over their graves will be replaced by CWGC as part of the rededication.

Geert Bekaert of the CWGC said: “We are privileged to be able to honour these six brave men, who all paid the ultimate sacrifice fighting in the Great War.

“Thanks to the research and work of many, we are able to renew our commitment to care for these soldiers’ graves, in perpetuity”

