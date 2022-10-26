Scottish Government under fire over private £25m deal for Angus sporting estate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scottish Government under fire over private £25m deal for Angus sporting estate

By Graham Brown
October 26 2022, 5.55am
Glenprosen Estate covers 16,500 acres north of Kirriemuir. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DCThomson
Glenprosen Estate covers 16,500 acres north of Kirriemuir. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DCThomson

A 16,500-acre Angus estate has been snapped up by a Scottish Government agency in a private land deal.

But the sale of Glenprosen Estate to Forestry and Land Scotland (FLS) for a rumoured £25 million has come under fire over the issue of so-called ‘green lairds’ buying up huge tracts of land.

Holyrood wants to see a clampdown on off-market sales which are blamed for driving up rural land prices.

The Scottish Conservatives have labelled the Glenprosen purchase a “backroom deal”.

The estate north of Kirriemuir sits in one of the five highland glens of Angus.

It is renowned for its grouse shooting, deer stalking and salmon fishing.

Glen Prosen
Prosen Water. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DCThomson

No estate comment

Estate owner Robin Batchelor has declined to comment on the sale, which is due to conclude next month.

Five jobs will be affected in the deal, but FLS say three staff have been already been offered tenancies on the estate.

And they said they were just one of several potential buyers the landowner approached.

The agency, which manages forests and lands for the Scottish Government, will focus on woodland creation and biodiversity on Glenprosen.

A spokesman said: “It is incumbent upon us to manage these resources in such a way as to maximise environmental, biodiversity and social benefits whilst also increasing our net contribution to Scotland’s climate emergency mitigation effort.

“The land owner made off-market approaches to several potential buyers, including FLS.

“We opted to bid on Glenprosen because it offered an opportunity to consolidate our wider land holding in the area.”

FLS said that presented “significant strategic advantages in helping us achieve our aims.”

Glen Prosen
Winter snows in Glen Prosen. Image: Kim Cessford/DCThomson

FLS said that will include woodland creation and biodiversity, community wellbeing and partnership working.

“We were successful in our bid, with the legal process ongoing and scheduled to complete in November,” they added.

“There are currently five employees at Glenprosen, and FLS engaged with them as soon as we were legally able to do so.

“Three have been offered tenancies with FLS. One already resides on a neighbouring estate and will continue to do so and the fifth has taken employment elsewhere.

“FLS regularly buys and sells areas of land, including to communities across the country through our sector-leading Community Asset Transfer Scheme.”

‘Secret Scotland’ claim

Scottish Conservative Shadow Rural Affairs Secretary Rachael Hamilton MSP said: “This is a typical case of the SNP’s secret Scotland.

“They’ve expressed a desire to clamp down on these sort of sales and have promised to be transparent, yet one of their own agencies has conducted a multi-million backroom deal for a major estate.

“There is a distinct lack of any coherence right now with the SNP-Green Government’s land reform and land use strategy.

“Communities are rightly worried about their lack of forward planning.

“It simply isn’t good enough that they have completely decided to leave the public in the dark over this purchase.

“Ministers have serious questions to answer over whether they are on the same page as their agencies when it comes to land use and exactly what their intentions are.”

The Scottish Government was asked for comment.

