Callum Davidson won’t let ‘incredible’ St Johnstone loan star Alex Mitchell dwell on Hibs game error

By Eric Nicolson
October 26 2022, 5.55am
Alex Mitchell in action at Easter Road: Image: PA.
Alex Mitchell in action at Easter Road: Image: PA.

Alex Mitchell has been a loan star for St Johnstone.

And an error from him that played a part in Hibs’ goal against the Perth side on Friday night was a rare blip on a career path that has surged upwards at McDiarmid Park, according to manager Callum Davidson.

The Millwall centre-back was out-jumped by Mykola Kukharevych in the first half as Saints fell behind at Easter Road.

However, Mitchell losing an aerial battle has been an infrequent occurrence this season and man-of-the-match performances have been far more common than costly mistakes.

“Alex has been brilliant for us,” said Davidson.

“He’s a young player who has come up into a new league and it’s hard to get used to Scottish football.

“But he’s looked really at home and has been fantastic.

Mykola Kuharevich scores the opening goal for Hibs. Image: Shutterstock.
Mykola Kuharevich scores the opening goal for Hibs. Image: Shutterstock.

“He made a mistake for the Hibs goal but he’s pulled us out of trouble so many times. 

“For a young man to come in and do what he’s done so far, it’s incredible. It’s all part of the learning curve he’s on.”

Mitchell was substituted just after the hour-mark, with another loan man, Adam Montgomery, brought off at half-time.

‘Same goes for Adam Montgomery’

The Celtic wing-back didn’t close down Chris Cadden before he crossed to Kukharevych but Davidson is focusing on the bigger picture with him as well.

“The same goes for Adam Montgomery, who didn’t have his best game on Friday night but has been good for us in the other games,” he said.

“That’s what happens when you’re young and learning the game. The one thing these players have is the ability to bounce straight back.

“Neither should be too hard on themselves because they’ve made great contributions and we just crack onto the next game now.”

