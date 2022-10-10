Keeping on-loan Millwall defender Alex Mitchell at St Johnstone beyond January would be ‘massive’ says Remi Matthews

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Keeping on-loan Millwall defender Alex Mitchell at St Johnstone beyond January would be ‘massive’ says Remi Matthews

By Eric Nicolson
October 10 2022, 6.00am
Alex Mitchell has been magnificent for St Johnstone, says Remi Matthews. Images: SNS.
Alex Mitchell has been magnificent for St Johnstone, says Remi Matthews. Images: SNS.

We’re a long away from the next transfer window opening up.

But St Johnstone goalkeeper Remi Matthews knows already that keeping Alex Mitchell at McDiarmid Park will be a January priority.

The on-loan Millwall centre-back was cruelly denied the kudos of securing an injury-time draw against Celtic by an even later winner for the champions.

Mitchell’s outstanding performances week on week have made him a Perth fans’ favourite.

Matthews, who has formed a strong bond with his fellow Englishman over the last few months, believes the 21-year-old has a successful career in front of him when he returns south of the border.

Just hopefully not after a winter recall to London by Lions’ boss, Gary Rowett.

“Alex could have been the hero so I feel for him,” said Matthews.

“He’s scored against the best team in Scotland so you can’t take that away from him, even though we’re disappointed with the result.

“We came up together and were in the hotel together.

“He’s a great kid and I’ve tried to give him a bit of advice. He’s been really good.

“He’s a leader and I think people forget how young he is because he looks 40, despite being only 21.

“He’s just got to keep his head down and keep working hard and he’ll have a bright future.

“We will be desperate to keep him beyond January. It would be massive for us.

“But he’s done really well so we’ll have to see what happens.”

Team effort

Mitchell wasn’t the only Saint to shine on Saturday.

There were impressive individual displays across the pitch.

And it was a collective effort that augurs well for a successful Premiership campaign.

“I thought we were excellent,” said the Crystal Palace goalie.

“We gave the champions a tough game, one of the toughest they’ve had this season, and it was a sore one to take in the end.

“We have to take the positives because if we keep playing like that, with that commitment and passion on the pitch, this team has an exciting future.

“It’s difficult straight after the game when you have a disappointment like that but we have to look at the good points.

“Even when you score late on like that against Celtic you know it’s still going to be anxious because they are a top class team.

“You know they will be the ones putting pressure on you. It’s one of those, that on another day it might have been different.

“We had a few chances, hit the post and probably deserved something from the game.

“In the end, we didn’t get anything and now we have to dust ourselves down for playing Livingston.”

Alex Mitchell scores to make it 1-1. Image: SNS.

Matthews added: “We had a tough game on Wednesday against Kilmarnock and needed a reaction from that – and we got it.

“I felt a good vibe going into the game. We felt good about ourselves and if we keep going like that we have a hell of a chance of doing well this year.

“If you look at the games we have played, even when we’ve lost it has usually been by a single goal.

“We have been unlucky in some games, especially really early in the season when we could have picked up a few points.

“But I feel we are in a great place at the moment and we’ll take confidence from this game.”

No Drey blame game

Like manager Callum Davidson, Matthews stressed that the loss of the winning goal was a team responsibility rather than Drey Wright’s.

“You can’t point fingers at anyone,” he said.

“It’s not just Drey’s fault. We could have dealt with the cross better and we could have had someone on the front post.

“Drey will probably look back and think he could maybe have kicked it out then went down, but that’s hindsight.

“I thought Drey was excellent the whole game and it’s just one we have to learn from as a group and as a team.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from St Johnstone FC

Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone in line for pre-World Cup fitness boost, reveals Callum Davidson
PERTH, SCOTLAND - FEBRUARY 19: A General Stadium View during a cinch Premiership match between St Johnstone and Hearts at McDiarmid Park, on February 19, 2022, in Perth, Scotland. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)
St Johnstone probe claims Celtic fans aimed abuse at teenage staff
Max Kucheriavyi and Drey Wright. Images: SNS.
3 St Johnstone v Celtic talking points as Max Kucheriavyi justifies Callum Davidson's faith…
Alex Mitchell is dejected after his side concede in the last minute. Image: SNS.
Drey Wright would have been in 'excruciating pain', says St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson,…
2
Giorgos Giakoumakis and Alex Mitchell. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone verdict: Star man, player ratings and talking points as heroic Saints suffer…
Theo Bair has 'bags of potential' says St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson.
Callum Davidson insists 'there's more to come' from Theo Bair and reveals St Johnstone…
Callum Davidson is looking for a better defensive display from his side following the defeat to Kilmarnock.
St Johnstone urged to 'ask questions' of Celtic as Callum Davidson looks to freshen…
Tony Gallacher made his comeback against Kilmarnock.
Tony Gallacher ready to make first St Johnstone start in 6 months against Celtic
Steven Fletcher reacts as Dundee United fall 2-0 behind at home to St Johnstone. (Image: SNS)
PODCAST: Dundee United are out of excuses
St Johnstone's Max Kucheriavyi.
Max Kucheriavyi thanks St Johnstone team-mates and Perth public for support during Ukraine war

Most Read

1
Lynn Anderson is back in Dundee after three weeks in hospital in Turkey.
Dundee mum Lynn Anderson flown from Turkish hospital to Ninewells by air ambulance
2
Niki Caira in her back garden, next to the new build.
Fife mum being sued for £75k over Facebook comments in property row to return…
3
Princess Anne Fife
Princess Anne ‘very impressed’ by Fife fire charity during visit
4
Marc McMahon.
Dozy Dundee driver dodges ban despite nearly falling asleep on Queensferry Crossing
5
Thomas Justice outside the Bush Bar, Dundee.
Bush Bar: First look inside Dundee pub set to reopen next week
3
6
Further work is to be carried out to repair the burst water main.
Dundee householders asked to store water ahead of burst pipe repairs
7
Burger Island owner Raina Miller. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Burntisland burger joint’s hunt for two boys whose mouth-watering order helped transform their business
8
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Football and bad barbers
9
Children play boules outside a thatched cottage in 'vanished' Muirton of Ardblair.
Ghost Town: The Perthshire village that disappeared off the map
10
Illustration of the Rosyth waterfront as a green freeport. Image: Forth Green Freeport
Potential for 7,000 new jobs in Fife say firms behind freeport bid

More from The Courier

Kelty Hearts took on Queen of the South at New Central Park.
Kelty Hearts v Queen of the South verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star…
An ATM machine.
Police disperse crowds as faulty Dundee cash machine spits out extra money
The A92 is blocked in both directions. Image: Fife Jammer Locations
A92 blocked after two-vehicle crash
King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla wave to the crowd in Dunfermline. Image Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.
King’s coronation on May 6 – with Camilla to be crowned alongside Charles
James McPake has been without Paul Allan since the start of August.
James McPake having to 'rein in' Paul Allan with Dunfermline midfielder 'itching' to return
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Football and bad barbers
Tele News. Unknown story. Pic shows; a pothole on South Road, Dundee. Tuesday, 16th January, 2018.
Number of potholes in Dundee expected to rise as roads funding cuts loom
Volunteers setting down cakes at Cake Fest 2018. Image: Steve MacDougall.
Cake Fest Perth and Kinross returns with plans to make a giant, fully edible…
To go with story by Julia Bryce. Fireaway Pizza opens in Dunfermline Picture shows; Fireaway Pizza opens in Dunfermline. Fireaway Pizza, Dunfermline. Supplied by Fireaway Pizza Date; Unknown
UK pizza brand Fireaway to open first store in Dunfermline this month
The Fife Whisky Festival team with Luvians and Daftmill distillery representatives and individuals from the charity Age Concern Cupar. Image: Fife Whisky Festival.
Fife Whisky Festival raises more than £4k for local charity - and sells out…

Editor's Picks