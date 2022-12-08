Brechin Castle Centre’s spectacular Christmas show to light up Angus skies

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Angus skies are being lit up by a spectacular Christmas display.

The centre’s festive light show has become a hit over the last couple of years.

But for 2022 the popular centre on the western outskirts of the cathedral city has gone bigger and better with the night-time spectacle.

Brechin Castle Centre and Country Park has engaged Edinburgh-based events company 21CC as its technical partner for this year’s Magical Winter Nights event.

The event group has worked on a number of high-profile shows, including Perth’s Christmas Wonderland and Riverside Light Nights.

And it created the stunning Wondrous Woods display at Hopetoun House near Edinburgh.

Months of work for Christmas event

21CC event producer Julie Ogilvie said: “We are delighted to be working with Brechin Castle Centre as their creative technical partner for this year’s Magical Winter Nights.

“We have been working closely with the team since the summer to develop the theme and installations.”

The centre wanted to build on the success of the event’s first two years.

So they have come up with new light, sound and special effects for this year.

Toasted marshmallows and woodland walks

Visitors can explore the illuminated woodland and toast marshmallows on festive fire pits.

And they can enjoy activities such as crazy golf, zip slides, sledge runs and jumping pillows.

It is all set in the 70-acre country park.

Families have flocked there since the event opened this month.

But it’s also eye-catching for motorists who get a glimpse of the light show as they pass by on the Dundee to Aberdeen dual carriageway.

Brechin Castle Centre CEO Alan Johnston said: “We are thrilled to be bringing this event to the centre for the third year running.

“I believe that this will be the biggest festive event in the Angus area this year, with something that everyone in the family can enjoy”.

The light event takes place every Thursday to Sunday until Christmas Eve.

It runs from 4pm to 8pm.

Full information about the event and tickets can be purchased through the Brechin Castle Centre website at www.brechincastlecentre.co.uk/events/magicalwinternights/

