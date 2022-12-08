Brechin Castle Centre’s spectacular Christmas show to light up Angus skies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Brechin Castle Centre’s spectacular Christmas show to light up Angus skies

By Graham Brown
December 8 2022, 4.45pm
Families wander in the winter wonderland. Image: Brechin Castle Centre
Families wander in the winter wonderland. Image: Brechin Castle Centre

Angus skies are being lit up by a spectacular Christmas display.

The centre’s festive light show has become a hit over the last couple of years.

But for 2022 the popular centre on the western outskirts of the cathedral city has gone bigger and better with the night-time spectacle.

Brechin castle winter light night
A dragon lit up in the winter sky. Image: Brechin Castle Centre

Brechin Castle Centre and Country Park has engaged Edinburgh-based events company 21CC as its technical partner for this year’s Magical Winter Nights event.

The event group has worked on a number of high-profile shows, including Perth’s Christmas Wonderland and Riverside Light Nights.

And it created the stunning Wondrous Woods display at Hopetoun House near Edinburgh.

Months of work for Christmas event

21CC event producer Julie Ogilvie said: “We are delighted to be working with Brechin Castle Centre as their creative technical partner for this year’s Magical Winter Nights.

“We have been working closely with the team since the summer to develop the theme and installations.”

Lights illuminate the country park and night sky at Brechin. Image: Brechin Castle Centre

The centre wanted to build on the success of the event’s first two years.

So they have come up with new light, sound and special effects for this year.

Toasted marshmallows and woodland walks

Visitors can explore the illuminated woodland and toast marshmallows on festive fire pits.

And they can enjoy activities such as crazy golf, zip slides, sledge runs and jumping pillows.

It is all set in the 70-acre country park.

Families have flocked there since the event opened this month.

But it’s also eye-catching for motorists who get a glimpse of the light show as they pass by on the Dundee to Aberdeen dual carriageway.

Brechin castle centre light night
Youngsters take in the festive magic. Image: Brechin Castle Centre

Brechin Castle Centre CEO Alan Johnston said: “We are thrilled to be bringing this event to the centre for the third year running.

“I believe that this will be the biggest festive event in the Angus area this year, with something that everyone in the family can enjoy”.

The light event takes place every Thursday to Sunday until Christmas Eve.

It runs from 4pm to 8pm.

Full information about the event and tickets can be purchased through the Brechin Castle Centre website at www.brechincastlecentre.co.uk/events/magicalwinternights/

More stunning images from the Magical Winter Nights display.

The country park is a sea of colour. Image: Brechin Castle Centre
A corridor of fairy lights. Image: Brechin Castle Centre
Brechin Castle centre light night
Shining bright at Brechin. Image: Brechin Castle Centre
Little house in the woods. Image: Brechin Castle Centre
Games for young guests. Image: Brechin Castle Centre
Brechin castle light night
The gateway to festive fun. Image: Brechin Castle Centre

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Angus & The Mearns

Families wander in the winter wonderland. Image: Brechin Castle Centre
Cost of living crisis fuelling crime surge across Tayside as top cop warns of…
Families wander in the winter wonderland. Image: Brechin Castle Centre
Meet the 14 Courier Gold Star award winners who shone in Tayside and Fife…
Families wander in the winter wonderland. Image: Brechin Castle Centre
Angus family go private after facing three-year wait for son’s autism diagnosis on NHS
Anne-Marie Batchelor suffered a debilitating stroke 20 years ago.
Angus stroke survivor, 51, left to wet the bed at night in 'inhumane' care…
Angus House, the council's headquarters in Forfar.
Fewer Angus tenants evicted despite rise in unpaid council rent
Families wander in the winter wonderland. Image: Brechin Castle Centre
Angus map shows how many sex offenders live near you
Families wander in the winter wonderland. Image: Brechin Castle Centre
Carnoustie New Year's dookers enjoy bracing start to 2023
Ice gritter in Dundee
New Year deep freeze as ice warning blankets Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire
Families wander in the winter wonderland. Image: Brechin Castle Centre
WALK THIS WAY: Carmyllie Heritage Trail in Angus
Families wander in the winter wonderland. Image: Brechin Castle Centre
Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Angus revealed

Most Read

1
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
2
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
3
Families wander in the winter wonderland. Image: Brechin Castle Centre
Doctor ‘forced to let down cancer patients’ after being kicked off Dundee flight
4
Dundee Parking Ticket hotspots
Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed
2
5
Families wander in the winter wonderland. Image: Brechin Castle Centre
10 best Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife homes of 2022 – chosen by our…
6
Tayside Fife New Year Honours 2023 list
New Year Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife
7
Families wander in the winter wonderland. Image: Brechin Castle Centre
Jewellery firm fails to return Dundee student’s Gucci bracelet worth hundreds after liquidation
8
Prime drink sale
Perth eBay seller lists bottles of viral Prime drink for £250
2
9
Families wander in the winter wonderland. Image: Brechin Castle Centre
Perthshire to start 2023 under yellow snow warning
10
Families wander in the winter wonderland. Image: Brechin Castle Centre
Desperate Fife Buckfast thief’s prison ‘dry-out’ wish granted by sheriff

More from The Courier

Young MasterChef contestant Elysse Crichton.
Dundee mum Elysse Crichton knocked out of BBC's Young MasterChef competition as debut show…
Families wander in the winter wonderland. Image: Brechin Castle Centre
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson understands fan frustration over Rangers Scottish Cup ticket controversy
Families wander in the winter wonderland. Image: Brechin Castle Centre
Gary Bowyer admits Dundee have to 'take their medicine' after Arbroath loss as he…
Families wander in the winter wonderland. Image: Brechin Castle Centre
Dick Campbell believes Arbroath were 'magnificent from start to finish' in first win at…
Families wander in the winter wonderland. Image: Brechin Castle Centre
3 St Johnstone talking points as Saints make another slow start in 1-0 defeat…
Families wander in the winter wonderland. Image: Brechin Castle Centre
4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable…
a rainbow over Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee
Families wander in the winter wonderland. Image: Brechin Castle Centre
5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath
2
Families wander in the winter wonderland. Image: Brechin Castle Centre
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44…
Families wander in the winter wonderland. Image: Brechin Castle Centre
Perth business leaders 'devastated' as three die in New County Hotel fire

Editor's Picks

Most Commented