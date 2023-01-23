Criminal son of Angus fraudster who died in prison still on the run

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Criminal son of Angus fraudster who died in prison still on the run

By Amie Flett
January 23 2023, 2.05pm Updated: January 24 2023, 6.16am
A mug-shot of Gareth Johnson and his father, Geoffrey Johnson, who died in prison this month. Image: HMRC and DC Thomson.
A mug-shot of Gareth Johnson and his father, Geoffrey Johnson, who died in prison this month. Image: HMRC and DC Thomson.

The criminal son of Angus fraudster Geoffrey Johnson – who died in prison in January – remains at large after nine years on the run.

Gareth Johnson is one of Tayside’s most wanted men after he fled the UK in 2013 alongside his father, Geoffrey.

The duo went on the run as authorities sought to bring them to justice for a multi-million-pound tax fraud.

Convicted in their absence, Geoffrey was ordered to serve 10 years in prison while Gareth was jailed for 12 years.

The father-and-son were also ordered to pay back £109m to HMRC or face an additional 14 years being added to their jail term.

Father and son flee to Africa

Gareth and his father travelled to Tanzania where they hid in plain sight from authorities, running a string of businesses before eventually fleeing to neighbouring Kenya.

This included a plant hire firm with 125 employees in Dar es Salaam, as well as several clubs and restaurants.

Geoffrey was eventually caught and brought back to Britain in July 2017 when he attempted to travel between Kenya and Dubai with a fake passport.

He was sentenced to 24 years and six months in prison but died on January 12, aged 79, after serving less than six years of his jail term.

His son, Gareth, remains at large nine years after escaping justice.

Authorities issued a newspaper advert in Kenya in an attempt to trace Gareth Johnson. Image: HMRC.

After his father’s capture, authorities released a mug-shot of Gareth, now aged 54, and offered a reward to locals in Kenya for information on his whereabouts.

But the trail went cold in 2017 and authorities say efforts to trace him are still ongoing.

He faces 26 years behind bars if he is caught.

What did they do?

An HMRC probe discovered Geoffrey and Gareth were part of an 18-member crime gang that stole £20 million in a mobile phone VAT fraud.

They were involved in a carousel fraud which stretched across Andorra, Dubai, Hong Kong, USA, Switzerland, Portugal and the UK.

The scam involves traders working together to claim back VAT which was never paid on goods sold between the companies.

Geoffrey Johnson died in January. Image: DC Thomson.

Gareth was the principal controller behind Tectonics Holdings, which the investigation found had which played an integral role in the fraud as the money laundering arm of the operation.

Four criminal trials took place as a result of the investigation, with 18 gang members receiving sentences totalling 135 years.

Luxury lifestyle

The Johnson family previously resided in an Angus mansion, Turin House, near Forfar.

The property was sold by HMRC for £1.2m in an attempt to recover stolen taxpayers money; and it has now been turned into a luxury five-star hotel.

Other assets from the family’s criminal empire were also sold off, including Gareth’s top-of-the range sports cars.

5-star Turin Castle was once owned by Tayside most wanted tax fugitives. Image: DC Thomson.

HMRC says it is continuing work to find Gareth Johnson.

A spokesperson said: “We continue to follow international lines of inquiry regarding convicted tax fraudster, Gareth Johnson.

“Alongside the enquiry, we have been able to recover money stolen from taxpayers through the forced sale of his property, land and other valuables.”

