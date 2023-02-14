Alyth holiday park owners ‘delighted’ by approval for major site expansion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Alyth holiday park owners ‘delighted’ by approval for major site expansion

By Graham Brown
February 14 2023, 5.15pm Updated: February 14 2023, 6.14pm
Nethercraig holiday park near Alyth is to undergo a major expansion. Image: Angus Council
Nethercraig holiday park near Alyth is to undergo a major expansion. Image: Angus Council

A family-run holiday park on the Angus/Perthshire border is set for major expansion in a move set to bring a million-pound annual boost to the local area.

Nethercraig, a few miles north of Alyth, has been given the green light to more than double the number of static pitches at the popular site.

The ambitious plans were unanimously backed by Angus Council’s development standards committee on Tuesday.

The business will use more than a hectare of land on the east of the site to add a total of 79 new pitches.

Nethercraig holiday park near Alyth
The park is a long-established holiday destination. Image: Nethercraig Holiday Park

Successful family operation

Nethercraig currently has 50 touring and 60 static caravan pitches.

It operates 11 months of the year.

The current family owners took over the site, near the River Isla, in 2011.

They said they were pleased with the committee’s unanimous support.

“It’s a good destination and we want to continue with that,” said a company spokesperson.

“We’re delighted.

“It will bring money into the area, and jobs – we will support local people in the development.”

The park has a staff of 7-10, which is boosted by seasonal workers.

In their planning submission, the operators said they hope the expansion will give a seven-figure injection to the area each year.

They forecast almost £250k of on-site and more than £900k off-site direct expenditure annually.

The expansion will take the park’s annual contribution to the local economy to around £3m.

Nethercraig has operated as a holiday park for 30 years.

It’s ideally situated for accessing Angus and Perthshire, including the nearby Angus glens.

In 2018, the site was awarded a Gold David Bellamy Conservation Award for its successful programme of eco-friendly improvements.

Objections to planning bid

But Kirriemuir Landward West Community Council lodged an objection to the proposal.

It was among a dozen representations raising concerns around issues including the scale of the development, the suitability of local roads and its compliance with local and national planning policies.

Planners said: “The proposal provides for an extension to an existing tourism facility in a rural location which is of a scale and nature appropriate to its location.

“Available evidence and consultation responses suggest the proposal would provide some economic benefit to the area without giving rise to unacceptable impacts on the environment, amenity, or safety of the area.”

Councillors’ enthusiasm for project

Committee convener David Cheape backed the conditional approval recommendation.

“Tourism is a key industry,” said the Carnoustie Independent.

David Cheape
Planning committee chairman David Cheape led support for the scheme. Image: Paul Reid

“The quality of this site is well known and I see no issues with access.

“I am happy to move approval of this application.”

Forfar councillor Linda Clark added: “I can only say I wish this well.

“We need tourism and this is a bonny site.

“They are doing everything they can to make sure they’re not encroaching on anyone.”

The approval includes a condition it must remain a holiday site and close for a month between January and February.

And there is a requirement for improvements to the road between the site and the B954 Muirhead to Alyth/Glenisla road which will include widening or the creation of passing places.

Editor's Picks

Most Commented