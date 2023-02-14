Alyth holiday park owners ‘delighted’ by approval for major site expansion

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A family-run holiday park on the Angus/Perthshire border is set for major expansion in a move set to bring a million-pound annual boost to the local area.

Nethercraig, a few miles north of Alyth, has been given the green light to more than double the number of static pitches at the popular site.

The ambitious plans were unanimously backed by Angus Council’s development standards committee on Tuesday.

The business will use more than a hectare of land on the east of the site to add a total of 79 new pitches.

Successful family operation

Nethercraig currently has 50 touring and 60 static caravan pitches.

It operates 11 months of the year.

The current family owners took over the site, near the River Isla, in 2011.

They said they were pleased with the committee’s unanimous support.

“It’s a good destination and we want to continue with that,” said a company spokesperson.

“We’re delighted.

“It will bring money into the area, and jobs – we will support local people in the development.”

The park has a staff of 7-10, which is boosted by seasonal workers.

In their planning submission, the operators said they hope the expansion will give a seven-figure injection to the area each year.

They forecast almost £250k of on-site and more than £900k off-site direct expenditure annually.

The expansion will take the park’s annual contribution to the local economy to around £3m.

Nethercraig has operated as a holiday park for 30 years.

It’s ideally situated for accessing Angus and Perthshire, including the nearby Angus glens.

In 2018, the site was awarded a Gold David Bellamy Conservation Award for its successful programme of eco-friendly improvements.

Objections to planning bid

But Kirriemuir Landward West Community Council lodged an objection to the proposal.

It was among a dozen representations raising concerns around issues including the scale of the development, the suitability of local roads and its compliance with local and national planning policies.

Planners said: “The proposal provides for an extension to an existing tourism facility in a rural location which is of a scale and nature appropriate to its location.

“Available evidence and consultation responses suggest the proposal would provide some economic benefit to the area without giving rise to unacceptable impacts on the environment, amenity, or safety of the area.”

Councillors’ enthusiasm for project

Committee convener David Cheape backed the conditional approval recommendation.

“Tourism is a key industry,” said the Carnoustie Independent.

“The quality of this site is well known and I see no issues with access.

“I am happy to move approval of this application.”

Forfar councillor Linda Clark added: “I can only say I wish this well.

“We need tourism and this is a bonny site.

“They are doing everything they can to make sure they’re not encroaching on anyone.”

The approval includes a condition it must remain a holiday site and close for a month between January and February.

And there is a requirement for improvements to the road between the site and the B954 Muirhead to Alyth/Glenisla road which will include widening or the creation of passing places.