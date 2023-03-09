6ft dinosaur statue stolen from outside Angus family’s front door

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 6ft dinosaur statue has been stolen from outside an Angus family’s front door.

The model velociraptor – named Vinny – was lifted from outside a home on Main Street, Barry, overnight.

The shock disappearance has been reported to police, with owners Nicky and Steve Burke hopeful it will be found nearby or returned.

Vinny has guarded the Burkes’ home since 2015 when the garden designers used him in a prehistoric-themed garden.

The couple’s design won best in show at the Dundee Flower and Food Festival where celebrity chef Jean Christophe Novelli MBE took time to check the Vinny out.

Nicky said: “We’ve had him since 2015. We’re garden designers and did a prehistoric garden at the Dundee flower show.

“We brought him back and he’s been stood out there ever since. Everybody loves seeing him. The children love him.”

Nicky told The Courier she thinks it would have taken two or three people and a large vehicle people to move the statue – which is made from resin.

She added: “It won’t have been easy. I’m surprised we didn’t hear something.

“They must have had a big truck or something and at least two or three guys to move it.

“If it was a prank or whatever then it has been well thought out.”

Police inquiry at ‘early stage’

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Around 9.30am on Thursday officers received a report of a theft at a property on Main Street, Carnoustie.

“Inquiries are at an early stage.”