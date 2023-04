[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police have traced a missing Kirriemuir pensioner following a public appeal.

Officers appealed to the public to help trace Stewart Downie, who was reported missing after being seen in the Shielhill Road area around 12.30pm on April 13.

The 73-year-old has now been found.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Stewart Downie, 73, who had been missing from Kirriemuir, Angus, since Thursday, April 13, has been traced.

“Thank you to everyone who shared our appeals.”