Decade-long Angus glens burn project winds its way to major UK environmental accolade

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Decade-long Angus glens burn project winds its way to major UK environmental accolade

A canalised stretch of the Rottal Burn in Glen Clova was restored to its original pre-1800s route in an initiative which has now been recognised with the prestigious UK River Prize.

By Graham Brown
The Rottal Burn restoration has drawn international interest. Image: Angus Council

It has taken more than a decade.

But an Angus glens burn has meandered its way to a major UK environmental award as a shining example of habitat restoration.

The Restoring the Rottal Burn project was awarded the UK River Prize at a River Restoration Centre event in Birmingham.

It’s a major coup for the estate in Glen Clova which returned the tiny tributary of an Angus salmon river to its original course after more than two centuries.

Rottal estate owner Dee Ward says the success of the initiative has let nature “do its thing”.

What did the Rottal Burn project involve?

The scheme focused on an 800 metre stretch of the burn which feeds into the River South Esk.

It was canalised in the 1800s in what was then an attempt to reduce flooding and improve the area for farming.

But the historical intervention effectively destroyed the area for fish and the burn’s status as a vital spawning ground for South Esk salmon was lost.

Tom Sampson and Dr Marshall Halliday of the Esk Rivers Trust on the bank of the newly-restored Rottal Burn back in 2012. Image: DC Thomson

Old maps, aerial photographs and topographical surveys were used to form the restored channel.

At around 1.2km it is hundreds of metres longer than the stretch it replaced.

The River South Esk Catchment Partnership (RSECP) – Esk Rivers & Fisheries Trust, Abertay University and Rottal Estate – delivered the project.

Funding came from SEPA Water Environment Fund and the design engineers were EnviroCentre.

Estate owner’s delight

In the intervening decade, nature has responded magnificently.

Dee Ward of Rottal Estate said: “The Rottal Burn project has been rewarding on many levels.

“It brought together landowner, fishery board, environmental non-governmental organisations and fishers in a joint project to restore the burn to its pre-1840’s course and subsequently allow natural processes to return it to being a dynamic river system.

“It not only improved the habitat, water quality, river biodiversity and fish abundance but also encouraged different groups to collaborate at scale.

Rottal Estate owner Dee Ward.

He added: “It has given us the confidence and trust to work together many times since to deliver landscape-scale environmental change in the glen.

“The project has been monitored by students and professors from Abertay University as well as hosting many school trips and visit from fishery boards around Scotland and indeed Europe, and the USA, all interested in seeing how a re-meandering project could work in practice.

“Allowing the river to be dynamic has meant learning to let nature and its forces just do their thing.

“This has been rewarding and educational in how nature when left alone can heal itself, and us with it.”

It has supported the South Esk salmon and trout populations and encouraged a variety of upland wetland birds.

Riparian planting and wetland improvements have been accompanied by an abundance of natural regeneration of trees and diverse flora.

Broadcaster and keen angler Fiona Armstrong toasts the Rottal project with Tom Samson and Dr Marshall Halliday of Esk Fisheries Trust a decade ago. Image: DC Thomson

Angus Council’s river champion, Councillor Ian McLaren said: “The Restoring the Rottal Burn Project is a shining example of what can be achieved when local partners, experts, academics and landowners combine their strengths for the benefit of our local environment, biodiversity and community.”

Dr Craig McIntyre, director of Esk Rivers & Fisheries Trust, added: “We are very proud of the Rottal Burn project.

“It is a fantastic example of restoring degraded river systems, and to watch the burn evolve and adapt over the years has been a privilege.”

Dr Rebecca Wade of Abertay University says the small Angus burn can play an important role well beyond the beauty of Glen Clova.

“The Rottal Burn restoration has been a truly ground-breaking project with collaboration and partnership working at its core.

“It has delivered multiple, tangible benefits which are not only felt locally but contribute to global outcomes as well.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Angus & The Mearns

Award-winning Angus rugby trust seeks new leader to help charity kick on
Boy, 7, left with 'sickening' head injury after attack in Angus playpark
Bonfest 2023: Kirriemuir ready to rock as AC/DC family flock to Angus from across…
Man charged as £10,000 worth of cannabis found in Brechin
Forfar pest targeted women in letter-writing campaigns in church and from prison
Brechin Rotary golf day tees up another amazing fundraising total for MND Scotland
Northern Lights put on dazzling display across Tayside and Fife - with more to…
Mitchell's Monza highs and lows on top-flight sportscar debut
PICTURES: Angus Anzac remembrance as nations pay tribute to Australia and New Zealand fallen
Angus teen uses just local buses to travel 600 miles to Westminster

Most Read

1
Boy, 7, left with ‘sickening’ head injury after attack in Angus playpark
2
Tributes paid to ‘talented and beautiful’ Dundee drag queen
3
Fife teacher ‘met pupil at hotel to engage in sexual activity’
4
Beautiful Angus village home that’s built to near Passivhaus standard
5
Concern grows for missing Dundee man
6
Burger King and Starbucks included in plans for new Perth Broxden site
4
7
Perth plumber loses job over single-metre drink-drive in city centre
8
18-year-old charged after Forth Road Bridge closure
9
Crisis-hit Glenrothes care service faces closure after latest scathing inspection report
10
Angus teen uses just local buses to travel 600 miles to Westminster

More from The Courier

Fire crews tackle blaze at electrical sub station in Rosyth
Steven MacLean hails 'excellent' St Johnstone fans for Callum Davidson banner and pledges new…
Large police presence called to Glenrothes street after town centre 'incident'
Perth train services operating again after earlier vehicle collision with bridge
Dundee student pilots hit out after Tayside Aviation administration
Police bid to trace two bikers after woman, 59, seriously injured in Kirkcaldy
VIDEO: Nicola Sturgeon answers questions on SNP finance crisis
Tuesday court round-up — Murder accused alleged assault case
Tayside police commander prioritises community engagement for three year Dundee plan
Dundee fans react to 'joke' away allocation for potential title-decider at Queen's Park

Editor's Picks

Most Commented