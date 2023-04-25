SPFL explain why St Johnstone have been given a THIRD trip to Premiership relegation rivals Kilmarnock

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

SPFL explain why St Johnstone have been given a THIRD trip to Premiership relegation rivals Kilmarnock

The fixture reversal has been met with anger by Saints fans who do have the consolation of getting three home games.

By Eric Nicolson
Andy Considine and Daniel Armstrong will be battling it out at Rugby Park again. Image: SNS.
Andy Considine and Daniel Armstrong will be battling it out at Rugby Park again. Image: SNS.

The SPFL have laid out their reasons for handing St Johnstone a THIRD trip to Premiership relegation rivals, Kilmarnock.

Perth fans have reacted with anger to the news they’ll be heading to Rugby Park again, when a home clash with Killie would have made it two at each ground over the course of this season, as will now be the case with both Dundee United and Ross County.

Not only are there just two points between Saints and Derek McInnes’s men, the difference between the latter’s home and away form is the starkest in the top flight.

In a Q&A explainer following the post-split fixtures announcement, the League have pointed out that their first priority is “to ensure clubs finish the season having played 19 games at home and 19 away”.

That will indeed now be the case.

Fixtures reversals have been unavoidable since the split was introduced over a decade ago, the SPFL noted.

This year there have been five.

Drey Wright battles for possession with Jordan Jones on Kilmarnock’s controversial artificial surface. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen travelling to Celtic Park for a third time and Saints heading back to the Ayrshire plastic are arguably the most controversial ones.

The SPFL’s chief operating officer, Calum Beattie, said: “We generally aim for the fewest switches possible and try to avoid reversing fixtures that have a key impact on the league title, the race for Europe and the battle to avoid relegation, but the reality is that this is not always possible.

“We try to avoid reversing the big city derbies and may also take into account what has happened with the post-split fixtures in previous years.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from St Johnstone FC

Steven MacLean knows Callum Davidson will have appreciated Saturday's banner gesture. Image: SNS.
Steven MacLean hails 'excellent' St Johnstone fans for Callum Davidson banner and pledges new…
St Johnstone will need more goals where Stevie May's came from. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone post-split fixtures revealed: Saints get huge Perth clash with Dundee United first…
Tayside rivals United and Saints will battle it out in the bottom six. Image: SNS
Dundee United and St Johnstone records against bottom-six rivals examined amid frustrating Premiership fixture…
St Johnstone have struggled at Rugby Park but thrived at Tannadice. Images: SNS.
The best case and nightmare post-split scenarios for St Johnstone after Premiership fixture announcement…
St Johnstone felt they should have beaten Hibs. Images: SNS.
Andy Considine can see it in the eyes of St Johnstone players - they…
Steven MacLean can be happy with his day's work. Image: SNS.
Steven MacLean report card: St Johnstone interim boss assessed as Steve Brown now likely…
St Johnstone interim manager Steven MacLean. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone interim boss Steven MacLean confident team 'will be fine' with more displays…
St Johnstone's Stevie May scores to make it 1-0. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone verdict: Key moments, star man and player ratings as Saints stop the…
Steven MacLean's half-time rallying cry helped spark a famous St Johnstone victory. Image: SNS.
Stevie May on Steven MacLean's 2014 semi-final St Johnstone battle cry and bouncing back
Making the right noises. Image: SNS / DC Thomson
JIM SPENCE: Jim Goodwin and Steven MacLean face interim boss ticking clock — but…

Most Read

1
Larry Robb and the injury to his head.
Boy, 7, left with ‘sickening’ head injury after attack in Angus playpark
2
Ian Fiddes as Lindee Wickers. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Tributes paid to ‘talented and beautiful’ Dundee drag queen
3
Courier - Cheryl Peebles - Waid Academy - CR0035004 - Buckhaven - Picture Shows: GV of Levenmouth Academy, to go with article about how school league tables based on Higher pass rates don't tell the whole story, and outlining work going on at schools which traditionally don't do so well in these tables. 21/04/2022 - Kenny Smith/ DCT Media
Fife teacher ‘met pupil at hotel to engage in sexual activity’
4
Treetops has a beautiful oak framed living space
Beautiful Angus village home that’s built to near Passivhaus standard
5
Graham Kyle of Dundee.
Concern grows for missing Dundee man
6
The new Burger King in Cupar.
Burger King and Starbucks included in plans for new Perth Broxden site
4
7
Daniel Tarbet appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth plumber loses job over single-metre drink-drive in city centre
8
The Forth Road Bridge.
18-year-old charged after Forth Road Bridge closure
9
Glamis House in Glenrothes. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Crisis-hit Glenrothes care service faces closure after latest scathing inspection report
10
Hamish Fraser used just local buses to get from Montrose to Westminster. Image: Hamish Fraser/Twitter
Angus teen uses just local buses to travel 600 miles to Westminster

More from The Courier

Fire crews tackle the blaze in Viking Way, Rosyth. Image: Neil Henderson / DC Thomson
Fire crews tackle blaze at electrical sub station in Rosyth
Police officers and paramedics in North Street, Glenrothes. Image: supplied / DC Thomson
Large police presence called to Glenrothes street after town centre 'incident'
The vehicle struck the rail bridge in Tay Street in Perth. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Perth train services operating again after earlier vehicle collision with bridge
Students from Tayside Aviation which has gone into administration. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Dundee student pilots hit out after Tayside Aviation administration
Images of two motorcyclists police are now trying to trace. Image: Police Scotland
Police bid to trace two bikers after woman, 59, seriously injured in Kirkcaldy
Peter Murrell and Nicola Sturgeon. Image: PA.
VIDEO: Nicola Sturgeon answers questions on SNP finance crisis
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Murder accused alleged assault case
Chief Superintendent Phil Davison
Tayside police commander prioritises community engagement for three year Dundee plan
Dundee fans celebrate Lyall Cameron's goal at Cove Rangers. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
Dundee fans react to 'joke' away allocation for potential title-decider at Queen's Park
Unified Rugby is one of the trust's success stories. Image: Strathmore Community Rugby Trust
Award-winning Angus rugby trust seeks new leader to help charity kick on

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]