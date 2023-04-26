Boy, 12, reported to authorities over ‘attack’ on Angus 7-year-old

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 12-year-old boy has been reported to the authorities in connection with an alleged attack on another boy in Angus.

Police were contacted after a seven-year-old boy was left with a gash in his head following an incident at a playpark in Ferryden, near Montrose, on Monday evening.

The youngster – who cannot be named for legal reasons – was treated in hospital for his injury.

Police have now issued an update on the investigation.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8.55am on Tuesday, police received a report a seven-year-old boy had been assaulted at Ferryden Park, Montrose on Monday.

“The boy attended Ninewells Hospital for treatment.

“Following inquiries, a 12-year-old boy has been referred to the relevant authorities in connection with the incident.”