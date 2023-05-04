Silverstone 500: Lamborghini ace Mitchell wants to add to historic British GT tally

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Silverstone 500: Lamborghini ace Mitchell wants to add to historic British GT tally

A debut win in the championship's blue riband event in 2020 sealed Angus sportscar star Sandy Mitchell's first British GT title.

By Graham Brown
Sandy Mitchell is aiming for a third Silverstone 500 win with Lamborghini this weekend. Image: McMedia
Sandy Mitchell is aiming for a third Silverstone 500 win with Lamborghini this weekend. Image: McMedia

Forfar flyer Sandy Mitchell says he’s going all out to pen another entry in the British GT Championship history books this weekend.

The 22-year-old Lamborghini factory driver will bid to win the Silverstone 500 win for the third time in four years.

In 2022 he became the first driver to land the series’ blue riband victory twice outright.

Sandy Mitchell bidding for third Silverstone 500 win
Forfar's Sandy Mitchell is targeting a third Silverstone 500 success this weekend. Image: McMedia

But he and teammate Shaun Balfe will have to conquer a packed 43-car grid at the home of the British Grand Prix if they are to take victory in the No. 78 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo2, prepared by Barwell Motorsport.

2020 win sealed series crown

“I’ve always loved racing at Silverstone,” said Mitchell, whose 2020 debut win in the prestigious race secured his first British GT title.

It was the springboard to a full factory seat as a professional racing driver with Lamborghini Squadra Corse.

“I’ve got really good memories of the track,” he said.

And the former Dundee High School pupil, who delivered a dazzling stint 10 days ago at Monza where he made his all-Pro Lamborghini debut in the Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe, is ready to ignite his assault on this year’s British GT title battle.

Sandy Mitchell Silverstone 500 victory in 2022.
Sandy Mitchell (right) became the first two-time winner of the Silverstone 500 in 2022 after success with former teammate Adam Balon. Photo: McMedia.

“The opening double-header at Oulton Park last month was our first race weekend with our new Huracan GT3 Evo2 and it was a learning experience for everyone in the team,” he said.

“By the end of the weekend we had good pace in the car, but the tight nature of Oulton made it very difficult for us to overtake,” he added.

“Silverstone is a different beast altogether.

“It’s very fast, sweeping nature lends itself perfectly to the Lamborghini, and the track is much wider making overtaking easier.

“The Barwell guys always deliver a fast and reliable Lamborghini, and we know the car suits Silverstone.

“We’ll be pushing hard to bag our first win of the year.

“We had a very positive test at Silverstone earlier this year.

“Everyone in the team was pleased with the pace and times we set.

“Now we have to replicate that first in qualifying, then in the three-hour race.”

Strategy is key

He said: “This is one of only two three-hour races in the championship, which means strategy plays a big part in the outcome.

“It’s all about anticipating and then reacting to incidents, and in the Barwell boys we have many, many years of experience in managing races.

“If we get the calls right and we manage to stay out of trouble, we have the pace to be fighting right at the sharp end of the race.

“Do that, and we’ll be in the mix for the win.”

