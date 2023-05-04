Silverstone 500: Lamborghini ace Mitchell wants to add to historic British GT tally

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Forfar flyer Sandy Mitchell says he’s going all out to pen another entry in the British GT Championship history books this weekend.

The 22-year-old Lamborghini factory driver will bid to win the Silverstone 500 win for the third time in four years.

In 2022 he became the first driver to land the series’ blue riband victory twice outright.

But he and teammate Shaun Balfe will have to conquer a packed 43-car grid at the home of the British Grand Prix if they are to take victory in the No. 78 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo2, prepared by Barwell Motorsport.

2020 win sealed series crown

“I’ve always loved racing at Silverstone,” said Mitchell, whose 2020 debut win in the prestigious race secured his first British GT title.

It was the springboard to a full factory seat as a professional racing driver with Lamborghini Squadra Corse.

“I’ve got really good memories of the track,” he said.

And the former Dundee High School pupil, who delivered a dazzling stint 10 days ago at Monza where he made his all-Pro Lamborghini debut in the Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe, is ready to ignite his assault on this year’s British GT title battle.

“The opening double-header at Oulton Park last month was our first race weekend with our new Huracan GT3 Evo2 and it was a learning experience for everyone in the team,” he said.

“By the end of the weekend we had good pace in the car, but the tight nature of Oulton made it very difficult for us to overtake,” he added.

“Silverstone is a different beast altogether.

“It’s very fast, sweeping nature lends itself perfectly to the Lamborghini, and the track is much wider making overtaking easier.

“The Barwell guys always deliver a fast and reliable Lamborghini, and we know the car suits Silverstone.

“We’ll be pushing hard to bag our first win of the year.

“We had a very positive test at Silverstone earlier this year.

“Everyone in the team was pleased with the pace and times we set.

“Now we have to replicate that first in qualifying, then in the three-hour race.”

Strategy is key

He said: “This is one of only two three-hour races in the championship, which means strategy plays a big part in the outcome.

“It’s all about anticipating and then reacting to incidents, and in the Barwell boys we have many, many years of experience in managing races.

“If we get the calls right and we manage to stay out of trouble, we have the pace to be fighting right at the sharp end of the race.

“Do that, and we’ll be in the mix for the win.”