Forfar was missed out in consultation blunder over 400kV ‘super pylons’ project, SSEN admits

Energy firm bosses have held their hands up to missing Forfar out of a briefing on the controversial ‘super pylons’ project which will skirt the town.

SSEN is behind the plan for towers averaging 55 metres tall along the Kintore-Fiddes-Tealing 400kV overhead line route.

They hope to build it by 2030 to meet UK and Scottish Government energy targets.

But opponents say the project is being railroaded through and fear the pylons will destroy the local landscape.

Criticism is growing over a claimed lack of local consultation with communities along the near 70-mile route.

Possible agricultural impacts have also been highlighted alongside environmental and landscape fears.

Indicative plans suggest it will pass the historic Angus caterthuns, cross the A90 and then pass between Forfar and Glamis to a substation at Tealing.

Local concerns have prompted Angus councillors to officially ask the power giant for a four-month consultation extension.

That seems unlikely, but SSEN has held its hand up to the Forfar consultation blunder.

Apology over briefing mistake

The firm apologised for not contacting either local councillors or the town’s community council about the plan.

“In advance of our recent round of public consultation we undertook extensive promotion of our consultation events, sending leaflets to over 11,000 homes in the areas of potential routes, as well as advertising the events in local newspapers and on social media,” said a spokesman.

The company held briefings with ward councillors and community councillors along the potential route in April.

Public events took place in Brechin, Westmuir and Tealing last month.

“However, due to an oversight, we regrettably missed Forfar and District ward councillors and Forfar Community Council from these briefings, which we are sorry about,” the spokesman added.

“We are actively engaging with those councillors and community council representatives to ensure they have the opportunity to provide their feedback.”

Councillor’s consultation extension call

Kirriemuir councillor Ronnie Proctor won unanimous backing for a motion instructing the council’s chief executive to write to SSEN asking for the consultation period to be extended for four months.

SSEN recently added two weeks to the deadline, which now falls on June 23.

Mr Proctor said he does not think that is long enough.

“This project will not just affect our lives, our children and grandchildren, but generations to come,” said the Kirrie Conservative.

The former Angus Provost added: “I remember when the power lines were erected in the area, bringing much-needed electricity to the likes of the Angus glens.

“They have been a boon and they are part of the landscape now.

“But what’s being proposed here is completely different and communities need to be properly consulted.

“To me this admission is indicative there may have been people missed out, for whatever reason, through the whole of Angus.

“I praise SSEN for their admission, but that says it all.”

Virtual briefing

Forfar SNP councillors Lynne Devine and Linda Clark were given an online briefing by project officials on Wednesday.

Ms Devine said: “There were some flaws in this.

“They have come back and apologised wholeheartedly.

“It was a full hour briefing so they spent some time with us and we were able to ask questions.

“They seem to be really wanting to get in touch with community councils, councillors and others for feedback.”

SSEN added: “We will continue to engage with affected communities and wider stakeholders in advance of the next round of public consultation that will take place later this year on potential overhead line alignments and substation locations.”

Comments can be made through the dedicated project website.