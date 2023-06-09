Sioux tribe stand in solidarity with Angus pylons protesters

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Native Americans who fought a campaign against an oil pipeline through their sacred lands are backing Angus residents in the battle against plans for a line of ‘super pylons’ across the county.

In 2016, the Standing Rock Sioux tribe became part of the protest against a 1,172-mile-long underground pipeline in the northern US.

Its route took it near the tribe’s reservation on the border between North and South Dakota.

The controversy reached the White House, but oil continues to flow through the pipeline.

International backing in Angus pylons fight

Now, the Standing Rock protesters have offered their support to Angus Pylon Action Group.

It was set up in opposition to energy giant SSEN’s proposal for a new 400kV overhead line.

The Kintore-Fiddes-Tealing route will run for almost 70 miles through Mearns and Angus countryside.

But there is growing opposition to the scheme and increasing anger over what locals claim has been a lack of proper consultation.

SSEN says the project is in its early stages and has extended a deadline for feedback until later this month.

Pylon line will pass dream Angus home

Ralph Young was instrumental in setting up the Angus campaign group.

He and his wife built their dream home – Black Fox Barn – in woodland beside the hamlet of Inchbare, near Brechin.

But the couple face the prospect of the pylon route passing within a couple of hundred metres of their home.

It’s a situation facing many who have joined the Angus online campaign group.

Ralph said the US interest in the situation facing Angus and Mearns communities came as a surprise.

“The Standing Rock Native American protesters reached out to us to express their solidarity and offer support for our cause,” said the 50-year-old.

“The Sioux tribe made international headlines for their courageous stand against the Dakota pipeline project, which threatened their sacred lands and water sources.

“They understand the potential impacts on our community’s environment, cultural heritage, and overall wellbeing.

“At first I thought it was probably a hoax when they posted on our campaign page.

“But the fact that someone in their group thought that there are people in Angus essentially involved in a similar fight show how people around the world feel about major projects like these.”

“Their Facebook group has 121,000 followers worldwide and they will now be posting in support of our cause.”

Locals still in the dark over planned pylons

But Ralph says the global reach cannot mask the fact many on the doorstep of the planned pylon route remain unaware of it.

This week, SSEN admitted Forfar councillors and the town’s Community Council were left off the invitation list for a briefing on the project.

“What they are planning is environmental vandalism,” Ralph added.

“They have decided this is the most cost-effective way to do it.

“This is a number of separate projects.

“But as a whole it is changing the face of the Scottish landscape.

“There are a whole lot of arguments on the no side.

“The only one for is that it’s the cheapest way to meet the target.

“To those who are opposed, it feels like they are marching on and it’s a done deal.”

Project website set up for SSEN feedback

An SSEN spokesperson said: “The Kintore-Fiddes-Tealing 400kV overhead line project is part of a major upgrade of the electricity transmission network across Great Britain that is required to meet UK and Scottish Government climate change and energy security targets.

“We are currently at the early stages of development and seeking feedback on potential overhead line route options and substation locations and would like to thank everyone who has shared their feedback so far, which will be carefully considered as we further refine our plans.

“Given the extent of interest in the project and in direct response to requests from the community, we recently extended the consultation period by two weeks and would encourage people to provide their feedback by Friday June 23.”

Feedback can be given through the project’s dedicated website.