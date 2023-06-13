Webster’s High Prince’s Trust pupils get creative for Murton nature reserve

Kirriemuir secondary pupils have strengthened their tie with a popular Angus nature reserve.

The Prince’s Trust pupils at Webster’s High have created a ‘bonnie birdie’ mobile for Murton on the outskirts of Forfar.

And the arty creation in catching the eye of visitors as a centrepiece in the reserve’s busy tearoom.

Amandy Mailley of the school’s ASN department said pupils initially made the birdies to sell as part of their enterprise work.

They decided to also produce some for a permanent display at Murton.

Using the school’s laser cutter, their designs were placed on life-sized birds and giant flowers for the nature-themed mobile.

“The group have forged strong links with Murton over the last couple of years and decided to donate this art piece as a thank you,” said Amanda.

Fundraising success

“Their enterprise raised funds to make donations to their chosen charities – CHAS, Rachel House and ARC – Angus Animal Rescue and the Network for Animals.”

The remaining profits funded a residential trip to Edinburgh for the youngsters.

It allowed them to visit CHAS and take in a number of city attractions.

“It’s the first residential trip the ASN pupils have had together so they had a lot of fun,” added Amanda.

This is the latest innovative partnership project the group has worked on.

Last year, the Prince’ Trust pupils built a bug hotel for the Kirrie Connections dementia garden.

The youngsters local support for the idea and laser-cut designs from the bug hotel featured on keyrings sold at Murton.