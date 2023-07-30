Why Arbroath were joined by furry mascots at their match against Montrose

Arbroath were escorted onto the pitch by “very special” furry mascots ahead of their game against Montrose on Saturday.

The team ran out at Gayfield Park alongside working and training guide dogs Archie, Lark, Quilla, Rodney, Ronny, Twiggy and Alice.

The adorable pups were seen wagging their tails as the crowd cheered loudly during their entrance.

And it seems the guide dogs brought the Angus side plenty of good luck – as they comfortably won 3-0 over Montrose in what was the final game in Group H of the Viaplay Cup.

Arbroath FC partner with Guide Dogs Scotland

It comes after Arbroath launched a partnership with Guide Dogs Scotland last month in a bid to raise awareness and funding for the Forfar-based charity.

The team unveiled their new bespoke charity strip at the same time, which uses the Guide Dogs’ corporate yellow and navy blue colours.

The partnership came about when ambassador Alan Soutar, a long-term supporter of Guide Dogs, started bringing his sixth foster dog Quilla along to matches.

The professional darts player from Arbroath says little Quilla enjoys avidly following the games.

Alongside a video of the players heading onto the pitch, Arbroath FC tweeted: “Our players ran out today with some very special mascots as we welcomed Archie, Lark, Quilla, Rodney, Ronny, Twiggy and Alice.

“All working Guide Dogs Scotland dogs or in training.

“Great to meet everyone today at this incredible charity.”

Guide Dogs Scotland provides support for people who are blind and partially sighted in Scotland.