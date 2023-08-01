Six-house conversion of historic Scottish railway shed underway in Angus village

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Six-house conversion of historic Scottish railway shed underway in Angus village

The Newtyle station building dates back to the early 19th century and is believed to be one of the oldest surviving railway sheds in Britain.

By Graham Brown
The old Newtyle station is clothed in scaffolding. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
The old Newtyle station is clothed in scaffolding. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson

The journey to turn one of Scotland’s oldest original railway buildings into family homes has begun.

Work is well underway on the old shed at Commercial Street in Newtyle – a key part of the original line between Dundee and the village on the border of Angus and Perthshire.

The B-listed building date back to the early part of the 19th century.

And after several failed redevelopment attempts it is being turned into six houses.

Planning background

Hopes of a new lease of life for the old shed go back almost 15 years.

In 2009, plans for a conversion to retail use were approved.

That was followed by the green light in 2016 for a proposal to create four storage units and an office in the large building.

It never progressed and in 2020 a four-house bid came forward.

Newtyle station housing conversion.
The old shed is being turned into six two-bedroom family homes. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson

The application was withdraw but, in 2021, Simco Inveraldie finally won approval for the six-home scheme.

However, early works revealed some of the stonework was in a poorer condition than first thought and a slightly revised plan was agreed.

The company aims to create a micro-community at the site, opposite the Commercial Hotel.

Work to replace the roof is well advanced, before builders turn their attention to creating the split-level, two-bedroom homes.

Important history

Railway experts believe the Newtyle building is probably Britain’s oldest trainshed still in existence.

It was the northern terminus for the Dundee and Newtyle Railway and is thought to have opened in the early 1830s.

Newtyle was the first railhead in the north of Scotland to use rope-hauled inclines, horses and locomotives to access Strathmore and the Sidlaws.

The station was at the north end of the Hatton incline.

Train on Dundee to Newtyle Railway.
A train on the Dundee to Newtyle Railway at Lochee. Image: DC Thomson

Newtyle village sat to the west of the line.

To the east was the one-time Newtyle Mill, a bone processing plant which is now housing.

The line was extended west to Coupar Angus and east to Glamis.

By the 1870s the original station was closed to passengers and replaced by a three-platform one at the north of the village.

A line to Alyth junction remained open until the 1960s.

There are plans for a transport heritage plaque on the completed building.

It will recognise the old shed’s place in British railway history.

 

