Lord Airlie’s love of Angus Highland Games to be remembered in tributes at Cortachy and Glenisla gatherings

Cortachy and Glenisla Highland Games will each honour the late Earl of Airlie's lifelong association with the popular events when they are staged later this month.

By Graham Brown
Lord Airlie and the then Prince Charles at the 150th Glenisla Games in 2019. Image: Paul Smith
Lord Airlie and the then Prince Charles at the 150th Glenisla Games in 2019. Image: Paul Smith

The late Lord Airlie will be honoured by locals and friends from around the world at two of his favourite Angus summer events.

The 13th Earl, a former Lord Chamberlain to the Queen, died in London in June at the age of 97.

And his lifelong association with both Cortachy and Glenisla Highland Games will be the focus of tributes when the traditional double-header takes its slot on the calendar this month.

Lord Airlie at Glenisla Games.
Lord Airlie delighted in the annual highland games double header at Cortachy and Glenisla.

The events may be small in stature compared to many of the gatherings on Scotland’s games calendar.

But they have a big reputation thanks to the warm welcome and stunning natural settings which bring folk flocking back from around the world every year.

Proud and dedicated association

Each were a source of immense pride for the Airlie family as well as countless officials, visitors and competitors who enjoyed the Earl’s company at them.

Cortachy, where he was chieftain, takes place in the grounds of the castle Lord and Lady Airlie called home.

Cortachy Highland Games
Cortachy Highland Games take place against the backdrop of the late Earl of Airlie’s castle home. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The Earl was patron at Glenisla, which has been held at Forter Haugh on the banks of the River Isla, for more than a century and a half.

In 2019, the then Duke of Rothesay paid a surprise visit to the 150th anniversary event during the royals’ Scottish summer break.

Prince Charles at Glenisla Games.
The future King with Highland dancers at 2019’s Glenisla gathering. Image: Paul Smith

Cortachy Games secretary Anna Robertson said everyone associated with the two events had a special memory of Lord Airlie.

“He is such a huge loss,” she said.

“There will be a small speech in his honour as a mark of respect for everything that he has given to the games, and continues to give.

Cortachy Highland Games duck race.
The duck race is a Cortachy Games highlight. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“And we will hold a minute’s silence at the start of the games.

“We spoke to Lord Airlie at the beginning of the year and he was telling us how much he was looking forward to the games.”

Special personal memories

“He loved them and has been such a huge part of the games for so long,” added Anna, games secretary since 2018.

“Everyone has their different stories and moments they will remember.

Pipe band at Glenisla Games.
Organisers of the games are hoping the sun will shine as it did in Glenisla in 2022. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“I think for me a highlight was last year, seeing the effort he went to have a presence during the competitions, particularly with the heavies.

“He sat with them throughout, supporting their entire event and showed a really avid interest.

“The games are definitely a date for the diary.

“We have local supporters and families who get together every year on games day.

“But they pull people in from all over the world who want to come to a traditional games opposite the castle.”

When and where are both games?

Cortachy Highland Games and Horticultural Society

Sunday August 13, Cortachy Castle grounds, DD8 4LX, starting at 1pm.

Heavy Events, children’s races and a dog show start at 1pm.

Fancy dress competition 3pm.

Other highlights are the duck race down the River South Esk and grand auction of produce.

Entry £6 for adults, children five years and over £3. Car parking free.

Glenisla Highland Friendly Society Annual Gathering

Friday August 18, Forter Haugh, Glenisla PH11 8QW

Games begin at 12.30pm. Highland Dancing at 2pm.

Mount Blair hill race takes place around 4pm.

Entry £7 for adults, children under 14 free. Parking free.

