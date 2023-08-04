Spirits galore: Could you take on the famous Forfar bar said to be one of Scotland’s most haunted hostelries?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Spirits galore: Could you take on the famous Forfar bar said to be one of Scotland’s most haunted hostelries?

The Osnaburg in Forfar has been a favourite with generations of drinkers for almost 200 years and a regular haunt of fans of the paranormal.

By Graham Brown
Forfar's famous Osnaburg Bar at the end of The Pend.
Forfar's famous Osnaburg Bar at the end of The Pend. Image: Greene King

One of Scotland’s spookiest pubs is looking for a new tenant to take on its pints and poltergeists.

The Osnaburg in Forfar has been a favourite haunt for generations of local drinkers with a history stretching back 188 years.

But it’s also regularly welcomed visitors in search of spirits of a different kind thanks to a reputation as one of Scotland’s spookiest pubs.

Osnaburg Bar in Forfar.
An interior shot of the Osnaburg bar.

Now, owners Greene King are on the lookout for a new mine host for whom the dark cellar of the Os will hold no fears.

The pub is currently open and a busy place, but the national chain say they want to attract a long-term future tenant.

Fascinating history

The Os sits at the end of Forfar’s Pend, opposite the town’s old public baths.

History suggests it became a bar in 1835 having previously been a weaver’s shop.

The Osnaburg name is derived from a measure of cloth.

It is a connection to Forfar’s place in the textile industry, which continues to this day through major employer Don & Low.

And in it’s time the pub has served up its fair share of characters on both sides of the bar.

But it’s also responsibly for ghost stories which have gone down in legend.

Those have had paranormal investigators beating a path to Angus.

The Osnaburg Bar is said to be haunted.
The Osnaburg Bar is said to be haunted.

Other-wordly regulars are said to include famous former landlord Jim Cameron and a chimney sweep who died in the flat above the pub.

And one of the brethern of the local Masonic lodge who died at a meeting reportedly roams Osnaburg Street.

The Os sits a few doors away from what was The Courier’s former Forfar office.

The late Laurie Rogers, who was chief reporter there for almost three decades, regularly reported on the Ossie’s tales of the unexpected.

Osnaburg Bar in Forfar up for lease.
The Os is a popular pub.

In 2008, Scottish Paranormal group members set up monitoring equipment in the bar in an all-night lock-in.

Their investigation recorded bumps in the night and unexplained voices.

And one former manageress once joked the supernatural spirits sharing the cellar with an array of beer and booze were easier to deal with than some of the customers.

Trading as normal

Greene King runs more than 2,700 pubs, restaurants and hotels across the UK.

The portfolio includes Belhaven pubs it operates in Scotland.

A company spokesperson said: “The Osnaburg is open and trading as normal.

“However we are now looking for a long-term partner to continue running the pub.

“Our search for a new partner has only just begun so anyone interested should get in touch to find out more.”

