Unexploded ordnance warning at former RAF Montrose site

Signs have appeared warning of the potential danger on the land.

By Neil Henderson
A sign warning of unexploded ordnance at the former Montrose RAF base.
A sign warning of unexploded ordnance at the former Montrose RAF base. Image: Supplied

The public are being warned of the potential danger of unexploded ordnance at the former RAF base in Montrose.

Access to the Second World War base at Kinnaber has been enjoyed by locals for decades.

However, signs have appeared in recent weeks warning people of the potential dangers of entering the site.

Crown Estate Scotland, which purchased the land for £3.7 million in June 2020, is responsible for the new signs.

‘Potential unexploded ordnance’ at Montrose RAF site

It is urging “caution” and warn of “potential unexploded ordnance”.

One local said people had been accessing the site for decades without being aware of any risk.

She said: “It does seem strange that signs appear now, some 80 years after the Second World War ended.

“The signs are warning folk of the potential for live explosives left from the war years but without any further explanation.

“People have accessed the land for years and there’s never been any issue in the past.

 

The The former RAF Montrose station was Britain's first operational military air base
The former RAF Montrose station was Britain’s first operational military air base. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“I did see a couple of men using a large scanner type piece of machinery on the site a couple of years back.

“They marked the ground out with little red flags but then nothing else happened.

“Eventually the flags were removed and they’ve never been back.

“There’s a lot of speculation that the signs are a tick-box exercise to keep people away before the land is redeveloped.”

Despite the new signs, Crown Estate Scotland insists the risk to the public is “low”.

Potential unexploded devices dating back to Second World War

A spokesperson said: “Crown Estate Scotland acquired the site in 2020.

“The property, situated on an old RAF base, has the potential for unexploded ordnance dating back to the Second World War.

“Following health and safety risk assessments, signage has been installed to alert the public to the continued low risk of hazards across the site.

“Additional surveys will take place ahead of any future construction.

“No ground works are currently scheduled in the area.

“Any issues should be reported to Crown Estate Scotland or, if there is immediate danger, the police.”

Last month, a flypast at Montrose Air Station celebrated its 110th anniversary.

