King Charles III notified as Dundee dog Gala found after two weeks lost in Angus glens

Bedlington terrier Gala was finally reunited with her owner after a major search in Angus.

Stephen Eighteen By Stephen Eighteen
Paulina Ruranska with Bedlington terrier Gala in July.
Paulina Ruranska with Bedlington terrier Gala in July. Image: Paulina Ruranska.

King Charles III has been notified of the safe return of a Dundee dog who was lost in the remote Angus glens for two weeks.

Gala, a seven-year-old Bedlington terrier, disappeared while being walked along the Corrie Fee trail from Glen Doll on Wednesday, August 9.

For the next 14 days her owner Paulina Ruranska, from Dundee, searched high and low alongside members of the Missing Pets, Dundee and Angus group.

A huge search operation also involved drone pilots, rangers from the Glen Doll and Balmoral estates, Glen Clova Hotel staff and residents of Glen Muick, where Gala was finally found in the early hours of Wednesday.

Gala was missing for a fortnight in remote and rugged Glen Doll. Image: Bruce Tosh.

King Charles III, who was staying at the royal family’s summer retreat at nearby Balmoral, was also informed of developments.

Paulina, 28, said: “I am so grateful for all the people who helped find her.”

Two weeks missing in Angus glens

After Gala went missing, Paulina spent the next 48 hours at the Glen Doll car park.

She slept on grass in the hope her beloved dog would smell her scent and emerge.

The Glen Doll car park.
The Glen Doll car park. Image: Bell Ingram.

But on the Friday she finally turned to the missing pets Facebook group.

One of the many heroes was volunteer searcher Nico Donague, who recently found chihuahua Lady a week after she disappeared from a Monifieth home.

“She was my rock and guardian angel,” Paulina said.

Nico brought homemade soup, treats and assisted with car searches while Paulina walked the trail, put out food and gravy trails, and set up trail cameras.

Dundee dog Gala spotted on Balmoral Estate

A week on from Gala’s disappearance a cyclist reportedly spotted Gala at Glen Muick, on the Balmoral Estate.

Other sightings in the area followed, including around Loch Muick, two miles from the Spittal of Glenmuick car park.

On Tuesday night, Paulina was assisted by Glenmuick Estate ranger Kate Mould and her partner Dan, a gamekeeper.

She also spoke on the phone to Mandy Butler from The Lost Dog Trapping Team, who used state-of-the art thermal scope and binoculars to determine that Gala was lying down in the boat house by Loch Muick.

This is where she was spotted at 10pm on Tuesday.

Paulina Ruranska with Bedlington terrier Gala, and Gala's daughter Betty, top left.
Paulina with Bedlington terrier Gala, and Gala’s daughter Betty, top left. Image: Paulina Ruranska.

Paulina said: “My plan was to return there at 2am when she calmed down, with food, and wait for her to approach me.

“I got out of the car at 1.10am to go to the toilet and she was standing right at my door looking at me.”

Tears as dog makes ‘surreal’ return

She jumped straight into Paulina’s car “as if nothing had happened”.

“What happened on Tuesday night still seems surreal to me,” Paulina added.

“I would like to say thank you to each and every person who helped me find Gala and for all the support I was getting during this hard time.”

“The relief felt all round was so immense,” said a post on the Missing Pets, Dundee and Angus Facebook page.

“Tears were shed and sleep could be had.

“Welcome home Gala – bath time to remove those 57 ticks!”

