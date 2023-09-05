Storm Arwen clean-up finally underway at Angus country parks

Work to clear paths at two popular Angus country parks is underway – nearly two years after being battered by Storm Arwen.

Monikie and Crombie parks were badly hit by the ferocious weather in late November 2021.

The beauty spots took a further hammering from Storms Corrie and Malik which arrived in quick succession in January 2022.

Fallen trees blocked paths in both parks.

Some areas have remained inaccessible since then because of the delayed clean-up operation.

But Angus Council has confirmed work is now underway to complete the job.

Budget commitment

Money was set aside in this year’s council budget for the work.

Contractors were put in place, but project was delayed to avoid disturbing the breeding season.

Felling permissions have now been granted and Angus Alive and Angus Council say they hope the

Communities convener Mark McDonald said: “We know the fallen trees have been an inconvenience for visitors to these beautiful country parks and we appreciate their patience.

“Work is now underway, and we look forward to seeing some of the circular walks restored.

He said visitors should be aware there will be a lot of felled wood left in the park.

“It provides vital food and shelter for a huge range of native animals and plants, thus sustaining and increasing the biodiversity in the parks.”

Colin Knight of Angus Alive said: “It comes at an excellent time given that we’ve just had the driveway at Monikie Country Park resurfaced.

“This work will make a huge difference to the customer experience at both Crombie and Monikie country parks and the re-opening of paths at both.”

Angus was one of the areas in Courier country which bore the brunt of Arwen and the following storms.

Woodland operations are also still ongoing around Edzell, which was virtually cut off during the storms.

Its golf course was also badly hit, along with Forfar where a £30,000 clean-up was completed after Storm Arwen, only for another 150 trees to join the 700 already downed.