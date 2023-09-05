Storm Arwen clean-up finally underway at Angus country parks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Storm Arwen clean-up finally underway at Angus country parks

Parts of Monikie and Crombie country parks have been off limits to visitors since late 2021 after trees were felled by Storm Arwen.

By Graham Brown
Work underway at Monikie Country Park. Image: Angus Council
Work to clear paths at two popular Angus country parks is underway – nearly two years after being battered by Storm Arwen.

Monikie and Crombie parks were badly hit by the ferocious weather in late November 2021.

The beauty spots took a further hammering from Storms Corrie and Malik which arrived in quick succession in January 2022.

Fallen trees blocked paths in both parks.

Crombie Country park after Storm Arwen.
Some areas have remained inaccessible since then because of the delayed clean-up operation.

But Angus Council has confirmed work is now underway to complete the job.

Budget commitment

Money was set aside in this year’s council budget for the work.

Contractors were put in place, but project was delayed to avoid disturbing the breeding season.

Felling permissions have now been granted and Angus Alive and Angus Council say they hope the

Communities convener Mark McDonald said: “We know the fallen trees have been an inconvenience for visitors to these beautiful country parks and we appreciate their patience.

“Work is now underway, and we look forward to seeing some of the circular walks restored.

Monikie country park
He said visitors should be aware there will be a lot of felled wood left in the park.

“It provides vital food and shelter for a huge range of native animals and plants, thus sustaining and increasing the biodiversity in the parks.”

Colin Knight of Angus Alive said: “It comes at an excellent time given that we’ve just had the driveway at Monikie Country Park resurfaced.

“This work will make a huge difference to the customer experience at both Crombie and Monikie country parks and the re-opening of paths at both.”

Angus was one of the areas in Courier country which bore the brunt of Arwen and the following storms.

Woodland operations are also still ongoing around Edzell, which was virtually cut off during the storms.

Its golf course was also badly hit, along with Forfar where a £30,000 clean-up was completed after Storm Arwen, only for another 150 trees to join the 700 already downed.

Conversation