Search for man, 22, last seen in Perth

Police are searching for a missing 22-year-old man who was last seen in Perth.

Matthew McCormack is thought to have been in the North Muirton area in the city at around 10.20pm on Monday.

He is then thought to have travelled to the Gannochy or Kinnoull Hill areas.

Matthew is believed to have been wearing a black Addidas top and blue jeans when he went missing.

Police say they are concerned for his welfare.

Inspector James Longden, of Perth Barrack Street police station, said: “We have reason to be concerned for Matthew’s welfare and would urge anyone who believes they may have seen him to get in touch urgently.

“You can call 101 with any information, quoting reference 4537 of September 4, 2023.”