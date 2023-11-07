Mum ‘honoured and emotional’ as street at former Dundee hospital site named after son who died 21 years ago

The mum of a teenager who died after falling at a Dundee mansion says she is “honoured and emotional” that a street at a new housing development has been named in his memory.

Jonathan Walk is the name of one of the streets at the development at Strathmartine Hospital.

The name has just been made public along with other streets at the site, some of which have also been named in honour of local people.

The first batch of homes on the grounds of the former Strathmartine Hospital near Dundee went on the market last month.

Work at Strathmartine Park is expected to last for the next three years, as 182 properties are built by Miller Homes.

Jonathan Walk named in memory of Dundee teen

Jonathan Robertson, also known as Hayburn, 13, was left critically injured after falling from the loft area of Baldovan House while playing there 21 years ago.

He eventually died in hospital.

His mum, Gaynor, later successfully campaigned for Baldovan House to be torn down.

She has also called for the main Strathmartine Hospital building to be razed amid fears someone else could meet the same fate as Jonathan.

Reacting to news of the street being named in her son’s honour, Gaynor said: “I am so proud that Jonathan’s name will live on in the street name.

“I am feeling honoured and emotional.

“It feels good that this is something for the future where families will live and Jonathan’s name will be remembered.”

New street names at Strathmartine development

Campaigner Karen McAulay, who has fought to save Strathmartine Hospital from falling into disrepair for decades, has been given details of other street names being introduced at the Miller Homes development.

They are as follows:

Stanley Carswell Rise – named a former resident of Strathmartine said to be a “much-loved” character in the area. Karen says the “lessons learned from Stanley informed better care for others”.

– named a former resident of Strathmartine said to be a “much-loved” character in the area. Karen says the “lessons learned from Stanley informed better care for others”. Ted Hunter Gardens – takes its name from a volunteer who is now in his 90s. Karen says Ted has been connected to the hospital for the majority of his life and is another “well-loved” member of the community.

– takes its name from a volunteer who is now in his 90s. Karen says Ted has been connected to the hospital for the majority of his life and is another “well-loved” member of the community. Ogilvy Gardens – named after the founders of the original Baldovan Orphanage and Asylum – Sir John, 9th Baronet Ogilby of Inverquharity, and Lady Jane Howard Ogilvy.

– named after the founders of the original Baldovan Orphanage and Asylum – Sir John, 9th Baronet Ogilby of Inverquharity, and Lady Jane Howard Ogilvy. Newry Green – takes its name from the original institution, which was often referred to as the Newry.

– takes its name from the original institution, which was often referred to as the Newry. Balmydown Brae – named after the farm that gifted land and money to the original Newry building, across the road from the main site. The farm is still in operation today.

Plans for more than 200 homes in the grounds surrounding Strathmartine Hospital were approved in April 2022.