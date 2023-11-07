Mum ‘honoured and emotional’ as street at former Dundee hospital site named after son who died 21 years ago

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mum ‘honoured and emotional’ as street at former Dundee hospital site named after son who died 21 years ago

Jonathan Robertson, also known as Hayburn, was killed when he fell inside a derelict mansion at Strathmartine.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Strathmartine Hospital housing development street named after tragic teenager
Jonathan Walk is one of the street names at the new Strathmartine housing development. Image: Supplied/Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The mum of a teenager who died after falling at a Dundee mansion says she is “honoured and emotional” that a street at a new housing development has been named in his memory.

Jonathan Walk is the name of one of the streets at the development at Strathmartine Hospital.

The name has just been made public along with other streets at the site, some of which have also been named in honour of local people.

The first batch of homes on the grounds of the former Strathmartine Hospital near Dundee went on the market last month.

Work at Strathmartine Park is expected to last for the next three years, as 182 properties are built by Miller Homes.

Jonathan Walk named in memory of Dundee teen

Jonathan Robertson, also known as Hayburn, 13, was left critically injured after falling from the loft area of Baldovan House while playing there 21 years ago.

He eventually died in hospital.

His mum, Gaynor, later successfully campaigned for Baldovan House to be torn down.

She has also called for the main Strathmartine Hospital building to be razed amid fears someone else could meet the same fate as Jonathan.

Strathmartine housing development street names
Gaynor Robertson laying flowers at the gates of the demolished Baldovan house on the 20th anniversary of her son’s death there. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Reacting to news of the street being named in her son’s honour, Gaynor said: “I am so proud that Jonathan’s name will live on in the street name.

“I am feeling honoured and emotional.

“It feels good that this is something for the future where families will live and Jonathan’s name will be remembered.”

New street names at Strathmartine development

Campaigner Karen McAulay, who has fought to save Strathmartine Hospital from falling into disrepair for decades, has been given details of other street names being introduced at the Miller Homes development.

Strathmartine Hospital development
A map showing the street names at the new Strathmartine housing development (click to reveal full size). Image: Karen McAulay/Miller Homes

They are as follows:

  • Stanley Carswell Rise – named a former resident of Strathmartine said to be a “much-loved” character in the area. Karen says the “lessons learned from Stanley informed better care for others”.
  • Ted Hunter Gardens – takes its name from a volunteer who is now in his 90s. Karen says Ted has been connected to the hospital for the majority of his life and is another “well-loved” member of the community.
  • Ogilvy Gardens – named after the founders of the original Baldovan Orphanage and Asylum – Sir John, 9th Baronet Ogilby of Inverquharity, and Lady Jane Howard Ogilvy.
  • Newry Green – takes its name from the original institution, which was often referred to as the Newry.
  • Balmydown Brae – named after the farm that gifted land and money to the original Newry building, across the road from the main site. The farm is still in operation today.

Plans for more than 200 homes in the grounds surrounding Strathmartine Hospital were approved in April 2022.

