Emergency services called to crash between Arbroath and Friockheim

Emergency services have been called to a crash between Arbroath and Friockheim.

Two fire appliances from Arbroath were mobilised to the scene on the A933 near Leysmill at 5.53pm.

Firefighters stood down shortly after arriving at 6.08pm.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We arrived at 6.08pm and the stop call came at 6.09pm.

“There was no equipment in use.

“Firefighters were called to assist Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service.”

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.

More to follow.