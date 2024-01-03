Two men taken to hospital after serious assault in Arbroath

Two men have been taken to hospital after a serious assault in Arbroath.

The men, aged 44 and 24, sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries after an attack on Hercules Den Park View.

The incident happened around 5.35pm on Tuesday.

Police appeal after two men hospitalised in Arbroath assault

Police Scotland has issued an appeal for witnesses and is seeking information about two cars spotted in the area at the time.

Detective Constable Andy Howe said: “We would urge anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have any other information to get in touch.

“We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have seen a dark-coloured car and another white-coloured car in the area around the time of the disturbance.

“Anyone with information can call 101, quoting reference 2219 of January 2.”

Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers.