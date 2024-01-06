Angus woman honoured for role helping some of nation’s most vulnerable youngsters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus woman honoured for role helping some of nation’s most vulnerable youngsters

Carole Richardson was recognised in the New Year Honours list having recently stepped down as chair of Rossie Young People's Trust near Montrose.

By Graham Brown
Carole Richardson said her work with Rossie Young People's Trust had been a "privilege". Image: Supplied
Carole Richardson said her work with Rossie Young People's Trust had been a "privilege". Image: Supplied

An Angus woman who received an MBE for her role with a charity helping some of the country’s most vulnerable young people says it is a “privilege” to accept the honour in recognition of the organisation’s work.

Carole Richardson, from Hillside, stepped down in September after 14 years on the board of Rossie Young People’s Trust (RYPT).

For the past nine years she has chaired the governors of the centre just south of the town which has a history stretching back almost 170 years.

Rossie provides secure and close support accommodation to young people who have often encountered horrendous physical, mental and sexual abuse.

Children’s Panel volunteering led to Rossie role

Carole worked with Angus Council as a homeless manager.

Through that she became a volunteer member of the area’s Children’s Panel.

It led to a place on the board at Rossie, which supports ten to 18-year-olds.

Many have experienced the most challenging family backgrounds and Rossie’s work helps keep them out of the criminal justice system.

In 2021, the trust was hailed by inspectors for the services it delivers.

Carole said her long-time involvement with Rossie had been a rewarding experience.

“The board of governors is responsible for the strategic development (of Rossie) but also has a monitoring role to ensure it is run to the highest standards,” she said.

“I was absolutely gobsmacked to receive the letter.

“I know a lot of people say that, but it really was something that was never on my radar.”

Dedicated staff

She added: “I was a very small cog in the success of Rossie.

“It’s a constantly evolving service, very highly scrutinised by bodies such as the Care Inspectorate.

“Its staff do the most amazing work for very vulnerable disturbed young people.

“It is a privilege to accept it on their behalf.”

Carole continued: “I enjoyed all of my work with Rossie.

“It was demanding, it took up time – but it was never a chore.”

A spokesperson for RYPT said: “Carole has given over 14 years of her time, voluntarily, to Rossie Young People’s Trust.

“We are very proud that Carole’s commitment and generosity have been recognised and congratulate her on this prestigious award.”

Carole joined two other Angus residents on the New Year Honours list.

Former bobby and paralympic bowls coach Bob Christie also received an MBE.

And Legion Scotland standard bearer and veterans champion Margaret Brown was honoured with a BEM.

