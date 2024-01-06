Angus woman honoured for role helping some of nation’s most vulnerable youngsters

An Angus woman who received an MBE for her role with a charity helping some of the country’s most vulnerable young people says it is a “privilege” to accept the honour in recognition of the organisation’s work.

Carole Richardson, from Hillside, stepped down in September after 14 years on the board of Rossie Young People’s Trust (RYPT).

For the past nine years she has chaired the governors of the centre just south of the town which has a history stretching back almost 170 years.

Rossie provides secure and close support accommodation to young people who have often encountered horrendous physical, mental and sexual abuse.

Children’s Panel volunteering led to Rossie role

Carole worked with Angus Council as a homeless manager.

Through that she became a volunteer member of the area’s Children’s Panel.

It led to a place on the board at Rossie, which supports ten to 18-year-olds.

Many have experienced the most challenging family backgrounds and Rossie’s work helps keep them out of the criminal justice system.

In 2021, the trust was hailed by inspectors for the services it delivers.

Carole said her long-time involvement with Rossie had been a rewarding experience.

“The board of governors is responsible for the strategic development (of Rossie) but also has a monitoring role to ensure it is run to the highest standards,” she said.

“I was absolutely gobsmacked to receive the letter.

“I know a lot of people say that, but it really was something that was never on my radar.”

Dedicated staff

She added: “I was a very small cog in the success of Rossie.

“It’s a constantly evolving service, very highly scrutinised by bodies such as the Care Inspectorate.

“Its staff do the most amazing work for very vulnerable disturbed young people.

“It is a privilege to accept it on their behalf.”

Carole continued: “I enjoyed all of my work with Rossie.

“It was demanding, it took up time – but it was never a chore.”

A spokesperson for RYPT said: “Carole has given over 14 years of her time, voluntarily, to Rossie Young People’s Trust.

“We are very proud that Carole’s commitment and generosity have been recognised and congratulate her on this prestigious award.”

Carole joined two other Angus residents on the New Year Honours list.

Former bobby and paralympic bowls coach Bob Christie also received an MBE.

And Legion Scotland standard bearer and veterans champion Margaret Brown was honoured with a BEM.