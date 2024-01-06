Jordan Tillson targets long-term Dundee United stay thanks to ‘big club’ expectations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Jordan Tillson targets long-term Dundee United stay thanks to ‘big club’ expectations

The on-loan Ross County man is relishing the pressure of being a Tangerines star.

By Neil Robertson
Jordan Tillson pictured at Dundee United's St Andrews University training base
Jordan Tillson pictured at Dundee United's St Andrews University training base. Image: Dundee United FC

Jordan Tillson is determined to prove he deserves a deal at Dundee United by helping propel the Terrors back to the Premiership.

The experienced Ross County midfielder joined Jim Goodwin’s Championship outfit on a season-long loan in September.

The 30-year-old Englishman admits he made the move with his sights firmly set on winning a permanent contract at United, especially as his young family are settled and loving life in Scotland.

And after becoming a fixture in Goodwin’s starting 11 in recent weeks, Tillson hopes he is on course to achieve his aim.

The former Exeter City player said: “I came down here to play for Dundee United and for the manager.

“I have loved every minute of being here and my focus is on trying to earn a contract here.

Jordan Tillson challenges Airdrie’s former United star Charlie Telfer. Image: SNS

“This is a big club with big expectations, so I want to be part of that.

“My idea coming here was to get games and hopefully stay here, so that’s where I’m still at with it.

“I would love the opportunity to stay. Hopefully I can help the team get into the Premiership and be here next season.

“I am settled in Scotland, I have been here for four years now and I love it.

“I love playing at the grounds you get a chance to play at and the standard is very good.

“I have had experiences up here I wouldn’t have had if I’d stayed down south.

“My family are up here – my partner and my three girls – we’re all settled.

Edie Tillson (4) rolls a bowling ball with dad Jordan at a Dundee United meet and greet at Tenpin. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“The two youngest ones were born in Inverness and the eldest is at school here.

“It’s a great place to live, there’s loads for the family to do, so we’re all enjoying it.”

United, who are locked in a titanic title battle with Raith Rovers, have won their last two matches with striker Tony Watt hitting a hat-trick against Partick Thistle last Friday night and fellow front man Louis Moult netting a double at Arbroath earlier this week.

And Tillson admits it is a privilege to play with the deadly duo.

He added: “Tony and Louis are two proven Premiership strikers so we’re lucky to have them.

“Everyone knows the quality they have because they’ve shown it over the years.

Glenn Middleton celebrates after finding the net for Dundee United against Peterhead
Tillson (left) enjoys a joke with Kieran Freeman (centre) and Glenn Middleton. Image: SNS

“It’s a privilege to play with these guys because you know if you create chances for them, they’ll put them away.

“I played against Tony quite a bit when I was at Ross County – he’s tough to play against and I probably kicked him a few times!”

Tillson made his United debut against Morton in a 1-1 draw at Tannadice back in September and he is expecting another tight contest against Dougie Imrie’s side today.

He added: “Morton will be a tough game. They have some experienced players who know how to dig in and grind out results in this league.

“But it’s back-to-back wins for us now and hopefully we can make it three on Saturday.”

United will be without the injured Ross Docherty and Archie Meekison while Declan Gallagher and Scott McMann are both rated doubtful.

More from Dundee United

Stolen Dundee United shirt found in Cash Converters
Stolen Dundee and United shirts returned to owner after being spotted in Cash Converters
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin speaks at the club's St Andrews training base. Image: SNS
Dundee United could be missing THREE key players for Greenock Morton test
David Wotherspoon in action for Inverness
Jim Goodwin reveals David Wotherspoon admiration as Dundee United boss talks January transfers
Dundee United players celebrate
Dundee United mid-season report card: Star man, transfers rated and overall grade for Jim…
Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin and striker Louis Moult
Louis Moult lifts lid on Jim Goodwin talks as Dundee United ace hails fans…
Jim Goodwin salutes the Dundee United fans
3 Dundee United talking points: Jim Goodwin ponders ‘best defensive record in Europe’ claim…
Louis Moult takes the acclaim of more than 3,000 travelling Dundee United fans
Jim Goodwin in glowing Louis Moult 'nightmare' verdict as Dundee United boss faces nervous…
Dundee United players celebrate Louis Moult's opener
Arbroath 0-3 Dundee United: Louis Moult back on the goal trail as Jim Goodwin's…
Kerr Smith in action for Dundee United.
St Johnstone and Aston Villa confirm Kerr Smith loan, with ex-Dundee United man set…
Tony Watt, Dundee United attacker at Tannadice
Tony Watt buoyed by 2023 turnaround after being 'caned' – as Dundee United ace…

Conversation