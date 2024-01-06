Jordan Tillson targets long-term Dundee United stay thanks to ‘big club’ expectations

Jordan Tillson is determined to prove he deserves a deal at Dundee United by helping propel the Terrors back to the Premiership.

The experienced Ross County midfielder joined Jim Goodwin’s Championship outfit on a season-long loan in September.

The 30-year-old Englishman admits he made the move with his sights firmly set on winning a permanent contract at United, especially as his young family are settled and loving life in Scotland.

And after becoming a fixture in Goodwin’s starting 11 in recent weeks, Tillson hopes he is on course to achieve his aim.

The former Exeter City player said: “I came down here to play for Dundee United and for the manager.

“I have loved every minute of being here and my focus is on trying to earn a contract here.

“This is a big club with big expectations, so I want to be part of that.

“My idea coming here was to get games and hopefully stay here, so that’s where I’m still at with it.

“I would love the opportunity to stay. Hopefully I can help the team get into the Premiership and be here next season.

“I am settled in Scotland, I have been here for four years now and I love it.

“I love playing at the grounds you get a chance to play at and the standard is very good.

“I have had experiences up here I wouldn’t have had if I’d stayed down south.

“My family are up here – my partner and my three girls – we’re all settled.

“The two youngest ones were born in Inverness and the eldest is at school here.

“It’s a great place to live, there’s loads for the family to do, so we’re all enjoying it.”

United, who are locked in a titanic title battle with Raith Rovers, have won their last two matches with striker Tony Watt hitting a hat-trick against Partick Thistle last Friday night and fellow front man Louis Moult netting a double at Arbroath earlier this week.

And Tillson admits it is a privilege to play with the deadly duo.

He added: “Tony and Louis are two proven Premiership strikers so we’re lucky to have them.

“Everyone knows the quality they have because they’ve shown it over the years.

“It’s a privilege to play with these guys because you know if you create chances for them, they’ll put them away.

“I played against Tony quite a bit when I was at Ross County – he’s tough to play against and I probably kicked him a few times!”

Tillson made his United debut against Morton in a 1-1 draw at Tannadice back in September and he is expecting another tight contest against Dougie Imrie’s side today.

He added: “Morton will be a tough game. They have some experienced players who know how to dig in and grind out results in this league.

“But it’s back-to-back wins for us now and hopefully we can make it three on Saturday.”

United will be without the injured Ross Docherty and Archie Meekison while Declan Gallagher and Scott McMann are both rated doubtful.