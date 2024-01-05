Dundee United could be missing THREE key players for Greenock Morton test

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee United could be missing THREE key players for Greenock Morton test

The Tangerines' win over Arbroath came at a cost.

By Neil Robertson
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin speaks at the club's St Andrews training base. Image: SNS
Jim Goodwin needs his Dundee United squad to step up at this crucial point in the season. Image: SNS

Jim Goodwin could be without three key players for tomorrow’s Championship clash against Greenock Morton at Tannadice.

The Dundee United boss saw his side make it two wins in a row on Tuesday as the Terrors beat Arbroath 3-0 at Gayfield.

However, the win came at a cost with Scotland international Declan Gallagher having to come off after just 35 minutes following a recurrence of a groin problem with fellow defender Scott McMann also having to be replaced in the second half because of an ankle injury.

Both are major doubts for the Morton match with skipper Ross Docherty definitely ruled out for the fifth game in a row.

Prone Dundee United defender Declan Gallagher
Declan Gallagher receives treatment during United’s win over Partick Thistle. Image: SNS

Goodwin said last night: “We had a couple of knocks from the game on Tuesday at Arbroath.

“Gallagher is struggling with his groin and it is worse now than it was previously.

“Scott McMann took a really bad one on the ankle so both of them are major doubts for the weekend.

“Gallagher is getting a scan today but McMann doesn’t need one.

“His ankle is still very bruised and swollen but we think he has escaped any major damage. It is still very tender and he is hobbling around.

“So we have a decision to make on both of them really.

Ross Docherty in action for Dundee United
Ross Docherty was signed in the summer and made captain. Image: SNS

“Doc will not be available for the weekend. He hurt his calf against Ayr here. He hadn’t trained a great deal prior to that game and I think it was just fatigue that then became a bit of a calf strain.

“We just want to make sure we get him right because he has had too many niggles in the first half of the season.

“We want to make sure that when he does come back this time, he is back to stay and there is not a chance of something else happening.

“We just have to make sure we get him to a good place physically.”

There was better news on Archie Meekison who has been battling back from a knee injury.

Goodwin added: “Archie is doing really well but this weekend will be too soon for him.

Dundee United midfielder Archie Meekison in action in a win over Falkirk earlier this season
Archie Meekison in action in a win over Falkirk earlier this season. Image: SNS

“We will have a look at Archie and probably integrate him into the group next week with a view to being in the squad for the following game.”

United will face a Morton side who have won four and drawn two of their last six Championship matches and Goodwin is expecting a tough test tomorrow from Dougie Imrie’s men.

The Irishman admitted: “Morton have been on a great run and I am delighted for Dougie.

“You know what you are going to get from them, a big physical team who get the ball forward very early.

“We have been playing really well in the last couple of games and are back amongst the goals which is great but we are going to have to play well on Saturday if we want to get the result we need.”

