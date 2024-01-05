Dundee United could be missing THREE key players for Greenock Morton test

Jim Goodwin could be without three key players for tomorrow’s Championship clash against Greenock Morton at Tannadice.

The Dundee United boss saw his side make it two wins in a row on Tuesday as the Terrors beat Arbroath 3-0 at Gayfield.

However, the win came at a cost with Scotland international Declan Gallagher having to come off after just 35 minutes following a recurrence of a groin problem with fellow defender Scott McMann also having to be replaced in the second half because of an ankle injury.

Both are major doubts for the Morton match with skipper Ross Docherty definitely ruled out for the fifth game in a row.

Goodwin said last night: “We had a couple of knocks from the game on Tuesday at Arbroath.

“Gallagher is struggling with his groin and it is worse now than it was previously.

“Scott McMann took a really bad one on the ankle so both of them are major doubts for the weekend.

“Gallagher is getting a scan today but McMann doesn’t need one.

“His ankle is still very bruised and swollen but we think he has escaped any major damage. It is still very tender and he is hobbling around.

“So we have a decision to make on both of them really.

“Doc will not be available for the weekend. He hurt his calf against Ayr here. He hadn’t trained a great deal prior to that game and I think it was just fatigue that then became a bit of a calf strain.

“We just want to make sure we get him right because he has had too many niggles in the first half of the season.

“We want to make sure that when he does come back this time, he is back to stay and there is not a chance of something else happening.

“We just have to make sure we get him to a good place physically.”

There was better news on Archie Meekison who has been battling back from a knee injury.

Goodwin added: “Archie is doing really well but this weekend will be too soon for him.

“We will have a look at Archie and probably integrate him into the group next week with a view to being in the squad for the following game.”

United will face a Morton side who have won four and drawn two of their last six Championship matches and Goodwin is expecting a tough test tomorrow from Dougie Imrie’s men.

The Irishman admitted: “Morton have been on a great run and I am delighted for Dougie.

“You know what you are going to get from them, a big physical team who get the ball forward very early.

“We have been playing really well in the last couple of games and are back amongst the goals which is great but we are going to have to play well on Saturday if we want to get the result we need.”