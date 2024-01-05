Police ‘content’ no sex crime happened after Fife attack investigation

Police say they are “content” no sexual crime happened after an investigation into a reported attack in Fife.

Officers investigated an allegation of a sexual assault on an 18-year-old woman near Cotlands Park and Meggie Den in Kennoway on December 6.

Officers previously said the teenager had suffered minor injuries that required medical treatment, and had been left “distraught”.

Police have now completed their investigation and believe no sexual offence happened.

Detective Inspector Graeme Dursley said: “We want to thank all of those who came forward with information and we are content that no sexual crime has occurred.

“Anyone who has been a victim of sexual crime can always contact police, we take every report seriously and will investigate thoroughly.”