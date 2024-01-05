Main road through Anstruther to reopen after burst water pipe repaired

The main road through Anstruther is set to reopen after an emergency closure to repair a burst water pipe.

The road was closed at the junction of High Street West and Elizabeth Place on Thursday.

Traffic was diverted with buses unable to reach the harbour area.

Scottish Water says the repair has been completed with the road due to reopen this weekend.

A spokesperson said: “Our teams have now completed repairs on a burst water pipe in Anstruther.

“The road will be reinstated today (Friday) and will be reopened by Saturday morning once the tar has cured.

“We would like to thank locals and road users of their patience during this essential repair work.”