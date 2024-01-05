Stolen Dundee and United shirts returned to owner after being spotted in Cash Converters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Stolen Dundee and United shirts returned to owner after being spotted in Cash Converters

The goods had been stolen during a break-in at a garage.

By Andrew Robson
Stolen Dundee United shirt found in Cash Converters
The football shirts were found for sale at Dundee Cash Converters. Image: Google Street View/Events 105

Stolen Dundee and Dundee United shirts have been returned to their owner – after being spotted for sale in Cash Converters.

The framed tops, which were owned by Events 105, were stolen during a break-in at a garage in Dundee in early December.

But a month later, the signed replica 1987 Dundee United shirt was spotted for sale in the window of the city centre store.

Events 105 recognised it as one of the shirts that had been taken and reported it to the retailer and the police.

Several football shirts stolen

The Dundee and United shirts, along with a Barcelona top, have now been returned to the firm – but several other stolen items remain unaccounted for.

Stephen Stewart, 48, director of Events 105, told The Courier: “After being made aware of the post on social media, I went to Cash Converters first thing Thursday morning.

“We had several football shirts stolen after a break-in back in December.

“Thankfully three items were still there and have been returned to us by the police.

The signed Dundee United kit in Cash Converters shop window.
The signed United kit in the shop window. Image: Events 105

“Unfortunately two items have been sold – a framed and a loose Dundee United shirt.

“We are asking that these items be returned to Cash Converters for a full refund as they are stolen goods.”

Other memorabilia stolen from the company in December included a signed Terry Hall album cover, a signed Sir Michael Parkinson autobiography and more football tops.

Appeal for other stolen items to be returned to Dundee Cash Converters

Stephen said: “The CCTV footage from the shop will be passed to the police – hopefully this helps us find everything else.

“It’s such a shame because many of the items stolen were set to be auctioned off for a kids’ Christmas appeal.

“The wider community has lost out as a result.

“Hopefully people do the right thing and return the stolen items.”

The Dundee FC jersey in Cash Converters
A Dundee FC jersey was also returned to Events 105. Image: Events 105

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2.30pm on December 2, officers received a report of a housebreaking and theft in the Lennox Gardens area of Dundee.

“Around 9.30am on Thursday January 4, we received a report of the stolen property being located at a premises on Whitehall Crescent, Dundee.

“The items were recovered and inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

Cash Converters says it has ‘robust’ procedures over stolen goods

Rhys Hendry, manager of the Cash Converters shop on Whitehall Crescent, insists the firm has “robust” procedures in place to avoid people being able to pawn stolen goods.

He said: “Customers must be a minimum age of 18 and be able to provide proof of ID and address.

“A photograph is taken of all customers selling goods to the store.

“Stores trading as Cash Converters test and check all items against the national police database, where applicable.

“In the very rare instance where goods are identified as stolen, we work with the police to provide them with all of the required information and return the goods to the rightful owner where possible.”

More from Dundee

A ScotRail train.
Trains disrupted between Montrose and Arbroath due to safety checks on track
Bradley Forsyth appeared from custody at Perth Sheriff Court
Dundee man threatened to murder police after Perth railway rammy
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Housing plans for former Oxygen nightclub on Brown Street. Picture shows; Housing plans for former Oxygen nightclub on Brown Street. . N/A. Supplied by jmarchitects Date; Unknown
Plans move forward to demolish former Oxygen nightclub in Dundee for affordable housing
The driving range at Ballumbie Castle Golf Club.
Dundee golf driving range closed for at least a week due to 'unforeseen circumstances'
Police van outside the McManus in Dundee city Centre
Passenger searched as police swoop on Dundee city centre
Long queues for the Baldovie Recycling Centre.
Businessman hits out at huge queues outside Dundee recycling centre
5
Broughty Ferry veg thief owns up
Broughty Ferry fruit and veg thief apologises by letter and pays restaurant £30
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Dangerous driver Jason Glen Picture shows; Victoria Underpass A92 near Carnoustie. Victoria Underpass A92 near Carnoustie. Supplied by Google Date; 04/01/2024
Police officer injured while trying to halt dangerous Dundee van driver in Angus
Kris Miller, Courier, 07/09/13. Picture today (Saturday) at Dundee Flower and Food Festival, Camperdown Park. Pic shows Paul Holywood demonstration in the food marquee.
Plans for £35k street food and drink festival in Dundee unveiled
4
Dundee sex offenders. How many live near you?
Map shows how many sex offenders live in your Dundee postcode