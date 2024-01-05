Stolen Dundee and United shirts returned to owner after being spotted in Cash Converters

Stolen Dundee and Dundee United shirts have been returned to their owner – after being spotted for sale in Cash Converters.

The framed tops, which were owned by Events 105, were stolen during a break-in at a garage in Dundee in early December.

But a month later, the signed replica 1987 Dundee United shirt was spotted for sale in the window of the city centre store.

Events 105 recognised it as one of the shirts that had been taken and reported it to the retailer and the police.

Several football shirts stolen

The Dundee and United shirts, along with a Barcelona top, have now been returned to the firm – but several other stolen items remain unaccounted for.

Stephen Stewart, 48, director of Events 105, told The Courier: “After being made aware of the post on social media, I went to Cash Converters first thing Thursday morning.

“We had several football shirts stolen after a break-in back in December.

“Thankfully three items were still there and have been returned to us by the police.

“Unfortunately two items have been sold – a framed and a loose Dundee United shirt.

“We are asking that these items be returned to Cash Converters for a full refund as they are stolen goods.”

Other memorabilia stolen from the company in December included a signed Terry Hall album cover, a signed Sir Michael Parkinson autobiography and more football tops.

Appeal for other stolen items to be returned to Dundee Cash Converters

Stephen said: “The CCTV footage from the shop will be passed to the police – hopefully this helps us find everything else.

“It’s such a shame because many of the items stolen were set to be auctioned off for a kids’ Christmas appeal.

“The wider community has lost out as a result.

“Hopefully people do the right thing and return the stolen items.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2.30pm on December 2, officers received a report of a housebreaking and theft in the Lennox Gardens area of Dundee.

“Around 9.30am on Thursday January 4, we received a report of the stolen property being located at a premises on Whitehall Crescent, Dundee.

“The items were recovered and inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

Cash Converters says it has ‘robust’ procedures over stolen goods

Rhys Hendry, manager of the Cash Converters shop on Whitehall Crescent, insists the firm has “robust” procedures in place to avoid people being able to pawn stolen goods.

He said: “Customers must be a minimum age of 18 and be able to provide proof of ID and address.

“A photograph is taken of all customers selling goods to the store.

“Stores trading as Cash Converters test and check all items against the national police database, where applicable.

“In the very rare instance where goods are identified as stolen, we work with the police to provide them with all of the required information and return the goods to the rightful owner where possible.”