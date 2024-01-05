Fife party-goer smashed car into wall while four times drink-drive limit

A student was more than four times the drink-drive limit when she crashed her car into a wall in Cardenden.

Charlotte Munro, 21, pled guilty to driving with excess alcohol in her system in Pilgrims Way Avenue on November 26.

Dunfermline Sheriff Court heard that Munro had been at a friend’s 21st birthday party at a nearby property.

Prosecutor Lauren Pennycook said a neighbour heard a loud bang and looked out of his window to see Munro’s vehicle “smashed into a brick wall” opposite his home.

He saw two females standing outside of the vehicle.

Damaged wall

The fiscal depute said Munro was seen at the driver’s side, with other people attending a short time later.

Police were then called to the scene.

Ms Pennycook continued: “By that point, Ms Munro’s vehicle had been pushed by the group out of the street.

“There was no trace of the vehicle but officers took photos of the damage to the wall.”

Police then traced the car outside of another property and spoke to Munro, who confirmed she owned and had been driving it.

Should have taken a taxi

Munro, of Blairadam, near Kelty, recorded a drink-driving reading of 93 mics of alcohol per 100 ml of breath. The legal limit is 22 mics.

Defence lawyer Alan Davie said his client had intended to stay over with her friend after the party.

But the solicitor said she decided to leave due to a sensitive matter which arose during the course of the evening.

He said Munro is a fourth year university student doing a course in interior and spatial design and hopes to gain employment in the architecture industry.

Sheriff Mark O’Hanlon said he took into account the sensitive nature of what happened at the party, and the early guilty plea, but said Munro could have opted for a taxi home and instead chose to drive.

The sheriff fined her £300 and banned her from driving for 12 months.

