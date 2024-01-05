Fife party-goer smashed car into wall while four times drink-drive limit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife party-goer smashed car into wall while four times drink-drive limit

Charlotte Munro was told by a sheriff that she should have taken a taxi home from her friend's party, rather than opting to get behind the wheel.

By Jamie McKenzie
Munro pled guilty at Dunfermline Sheriff Court
Munro pled guilty at Dunfermline Sheriff Court

A student was more than four times the drink-drive limit when she crashed her car into a wall in Cardenden.

Charlotte Munro, 21, pled guilty to driving with excess alcohol in her system in Pilgrims Way Avenue on November 26.

Dunfermline Sheriff Court heard that Munro had been at a friend’s 21st birthday party at a nearby property.

Prosecutor Lauren Pennycook said a neighbour heard a loud bang and looked out of his window to see Munro’s vehicle “smashed into a brick wall” opposite his home.

He saw two females standing outside of the vehicle.

Damaged wall

The fiscal depute said Munro was seen at the driver’s side, with other people attending a short time later.

Police were then called to the scene.

Dunfermline Sheriff Court.
Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

Ms Pennycook continued: “By that point, Ms Munro’s vehicle had been pushed by the group out of the street.

“There was no trace of the vehicle but officers took photos of the damage to the wall.”

Police then traced the car outside of another property and spoke to Munro, who confirmed she owned and had been driving it.

Should have taken a taxi

Munro, of Blairadam, near Kelty, recorded a drink-driving reading of 93 mics of alcohol per 100 ml of breath. The legal limit is 22 mics.

Defence lawyer Alan Davie said his client had intended to stay over with her friend after the party.

But the solicitor said she decided to leave due to a sensitive matter which arose during the course of the evening.

He said Munro is a fourth year university student doing a course in interior and spatial design and hopes to gain employment in the architecture industry.

Sheriff Mark O’Hanlon said he took into account the sensitive nature of what happened at the party, and the early guilty plea, but said Munro could have opted for a taxi home and instead chose to drive.

The sheriff fined her £300 and banned her from driving for 12 months.

