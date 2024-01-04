Traffic diverted due to ’emergency’ closure of main road through Anstruther

Traffic is being diverted due to an “emergency” closure of the main road through Anstruther.

The A917 has been closed, with buses unable to reach the harbour area.

Unconfirmed reports suggest a burst water main is causing the issue.

Stagecoach East Scotland posted on X: “Due to an emergency road closure in Anstruther service X60 will be unable to service Anstruther harbour. Apologies.”

The firm also says services towards St Andrews are diverting via the B9171.

Police Scotland, Fife Council and Scottish Water have been contacted for more information.