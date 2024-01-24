Carnoustie neighbours fired up in enforcement row over garden house woodburning stove

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Carnoustie neighbours fired up in enforcement row over garden house woodburning stove

Angus development review committee councillors will make a ruling on the Tayside Street planning case later this week.

By Graham Brown
Objectors have submitted photos showing smoke from the stove blowing towards their garden. Image: Angus Council
Objectors have submitted photos showing smoke from the stove blowing towards their garden. Image: Angus Council

An Angus couple are mounting a fight against a council enforcement order over a garden house stove.

And they will take their case to councillors on Thursday to try and reach a compromise with Carnoustie neighbours.

The Tayside Street couple, Mr and Mrs Roach, were told in December 2022 their retrospective application for a garden room was acceptable to Angus planners.

But the approval was conditional on the removal of a woodburning stove and flue within three months.

The woodburner has remained and next door neighbours objected because of smoke blowing into their garden.

But the applicants say they would be happy to move the flue.

It would take the chimney more than five metres from their neighbour’s garden.

And other folk living locally have rallied in support by saying they have no issue with the level of smoke.

Review committee consideration

The appeal will be considered by Angus development management review committee.

The applicant’s agent says the stove was installed by fully certified fitters and is similar to others in the area.

And they suggest any inconvenience from the flue would be minimal since it is not used daily, and not at all during the summer months.

But planners remain of the view the flue breaches council policy.

“Whilst is it acknowledged the flue will not be in continuous use and the smoke may not always blow in the direction of neighbouring land, the flue has the potential to create disamenity to the neighbour,” they state.

And the authority’s environmental health department maintain their objection because of the proximity of the flue to the neighbouring garden.

