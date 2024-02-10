Ask a Local: Your insider’s guide to 5 of the best things about Brechin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Ask a Local: Your insider’s guide to 5 of the best things about Brechin

Retired police officer Bob Christie knows Brechin like the back of his hand through on and off-duty times in the cathedral city.

By Graham Brown
Bob Christie outside Brechin's 800-year-old cathedral.
Bob Christie outside Brechin's 800-year-old cathedral. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Rich in history, it is more recent events which brought the name of Brechin back into national focus during the devastation of Storm Babet.

Retired policeman Bob Christie was first stationed in the Angus town 40 years ago this year, and has lived there since 1989.

So through work – and play – Bob has come to enjoy every aspect of his adopted home, from Brechin City’s famous hedge to its claim to fame as a motorcycling mecca.

And after playing his own part in putting Brechin on the map – Bob was awarded a New Year Honours MBE for his services to para bowls coaching – he was happy to share his favourite aspects of the historic burgh for our Ask a Local series.

1. History

“When I first arrived in Brechin I didn’t know a lot about the town and its remarkable history. And you are always learning something new about it,” says Bob.

“Of course it has the Cathedral and its Round Tower, which is one of only two of its kind in Scotland. The view of the town from it is spectacular.

“But there is so much history around the whole of Brechin – its toll houses at either end and the Glencadam Distillery which is enjoying a resurgence and about to open a new visitor centre.

“I also got to know Brechin’s historic closes off the High Street really well – it was handy in my job to know the short cuts if you were chasing someone up to no good!

“And we have two historic places which have become major tourist attractions.

“Who would have thought a little cottage just outside Brechin was the spiritual home of Harley-Davidson motorcycles after the Davidson family left there for a new life in America in the 1850s.

Harley-Davidson bikers in the town.
All roads lead to Brechin if you are a Harley-Davidson fan. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“Then there is the Caledonian Railway, which has been a success story since volunteers took it over more than 40 years ago. The families which come to Brechin for things like the Polar Express and Thomas the Tank days absolutely love it.”

2. Nature Trail

Part of the network of paths in and around Brechin, the nature trail loops around the town and is a window to beyond.

“It’s absolutely amazing what you can see from the nature trail and I love walking it,” says Bob.

“You’ve got the glens to the north and up to the likes of Loch Lee, the Sidlaws to the south and you’re seeing right over the town.

3. Independent shops

“It’s great to see so many independent shops still thriving in Brechin, many of them under successive generations.

“I go down for my Courier at The Squarie newsagents and will then pop into Brymer the butchers, which lots of Brechin families have grown up with. And most mornings I’ll see Johnny Laing the jeweller heading into his shop.

Bob Christie is sharing his love for Brechin in our Ask a Local series.
Bob loves the variety of Brechin’s independent businesses. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“Friendships develop from these businesses and that is a great thing for the town.

“We’ve great cafes locally and it’s fantastic for visitors to have a good choice.”

4. Sport

Bob continues: “We’re very lucky in Brechin to have so many great clubs and facilities.

“At the community campus you can try everything from swimming to rock-climbing and there are thriving clubs for the likes of cricket, rugby and my own sport, bowls.

Glebe Park hedge in Brechin.
Brechin City’s famous Glebe Park hedge. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

“It’s great to see boxing making a real comeback in the past few years after a really long absence.

“And of course there is the football club. It is such a massive part of the town – with the famous Glebe Park hedge and Tom Church’s Braveheart statue.”

5. Unsung heroes

“I think a lot of Brechin’s success throughout its time is down to what I’d call the unsung heroes of the town,” adds Bob.

“It was the birthplace of the ‘father of radar’, Robert Watson-Watt. His statue is in St Ninian’s Square but there are still a lot of folk don’t know about his wartime achievements.

“And artists like David Waterson, who spent his working life in the town painting some of the walks which people still enjoy so much today.”

Brechin Caledonian Railway Polar Express.
Families flock to Brechin’s Caledonian Railway every year for an unforgettable trip on the Polar Express. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

He continues: “Today we have the volunteers who give up so much time for things like the Scouts, the Attic youth centre – which I was proud to be involved with from the start – and the City Hall group which has kept it going so well.

“We’ve seen after Storm Babet how important the likes of the Crickety community hub and Brechin Buccaneers have been to people who lost everything.

“When you add in the likes of the football club and Caley Railway who I’ve already mentioned, it’s quite a list.”

More from Angus & The Mearns

Get the party started! Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
IN PICTURES: Bridie and birthday cake as Forfar parkrun turns two
Bikers on the 2016 'ride-out' from Brechin Castle. Image: Kim Cessford.
On your bike! New festival to celebrate Brechin's motorcycling heritage is coming this summer
Rescuers in River Street during Storm Babet Image: PA
60 Brechin council houses still uninhabitable after Storm Babet
David Cornock, left, who was 'murdered' in 2019 with dad Davy. Image: Davy Cornock
Montrose father of 'murdered' son says First Minister Humza Yousaf has 'questions to answer'
Former Angus Council leader David Fairweather. Image: Angus Council
Former Angus Council leader David Fairweather retires
2
Kerryanne Shaw is to run a sanctuary for XL Bully dogs at Happas Canine Centre in Angus.
EXCLUSIVE: Angus XL Bully sanctuary site does not have up-to-date animal boarding licence
Dundee Street in Carnoustie. Image: Google Street View
Main road through Carnoustie shut for up to three weeks for roadworks
A fire at The Wendyhouse Nursery in Forfar. Image: Alan Richardson/Roxanne Bailie Cumming
VIDEO: Fire crews tackle blaze at Forfar nursery
Marie Huggan at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Jail for mum who sliced neck of Arbroath clubber in bottle attack
The Forfar sheds would have a capacity for 64,000 egg-laying hens. Image: Ian Hinchcliffe
64,000-bird Forfar hen sheds set for approval in face of 200 objections

Conversation