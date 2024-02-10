Ask a Local: Your insider’s guide to 5 of the best things about Brechin

Rich in history, it is more recent events which brought the name of Brechin back into national focus during the devastation of Storm Babet.

Retired policeman Bob Christie was first stationed in the Angus town 40 years ago this year, and has lived there since 1989.

So through work – and play – Bob has come to enjoy every aspect of his adopted home, from Brechin City’s famous hedge to its claim to fame as a motorcycling mecca.

And after playing his own part in putting Brechin on the map – Bob was awarded a New Year Honours MBE for his services to para bowls coaching – he was happy to share his favourite aspects of the historic burgh for our Ask a Local series.

1. History

“When I first arrived in Brechin I didn’t know a lot about the town and its remarkable history. And you are always learning something new about it,” says Bob.

“Of course it has the Cathedral and its Round Tower, which is one of only two of its kind in Scotland. The view of the town from it is spectacular.

“But there is so much history around the whole of Brechin – its toll houses at either end and the Glencadam Distillery which is enjoying a resurgence and about to open a new visitor centre.

“I also got to know Brechin’s historic closes off the High Street really well – it was handy in my job to know the short cuts if you were chasing someone up to no good!

“And we have two historic places which have become major tourist attractions.

“Who would have thought a little cottage just outside Brechin was the spiritual home of Harley-Davidson motorcycles after the Davidson family left there for a new life in America in the 1850s.

“Then there is the Caledonian Railway, which has been a success story since volunteers took it over more than 40 years ago. The families which come to Brechin for things like the Polar Express and Thomas the Tank days absolutely love it.”

2. Nature Trail

Part of the network of paths in and around Brechin, the nature trail loops around the town and is a window to beyond.

“It’s absolutely amazing what you can see from the nature trail and I love walking it,” says Bob.

“You’ve got the glens to the north and up to the likes of Loch Lee, the Sidlaws to the south and you’re seeing right over the town.

3. Independent shops

“It’s great to see so many independent shops still thriving in Brechin, many of them under successive generations.

“I go down for my Courier at The Squarie newsagents and will then pop into Brymer the butchers, which lots of Brechin families have grown up with. And most mornings I’ll see Johnny Laing the jeweller heading into his shop.

“Friendships develop from these businesses and that is a great thing for the town.

“We’ve great cafes locally and it’s fantastic for visitors to have a good choice.”

4. Sport

Bob continues: “We’re very lucky in Brechin to have so many great clubs and facilities.

“At the community campus you can try everything from swimming to rock-climbing and there are thriving clubs for the likes of cricket, rugby and my own sport, bowls.

“It’s great to see boxing making a real comeback in the past few years after a really long absence.

“And of course there is the football club. It is such a massive part of the town – with the famous Glebe Park hedge and Tom Church’s Braveheart statue.”

5. Unsung heroes

“I think a lot of Brechin’s success throughout its time is down to what I’d call the unsung heroes of the town,” adds Bob.

“It was the birthplace of the ‘father of radar’, Robert Watson-Watt. His statue is in St Ninian’s Square but there are still a lot of folk don’t know about his wartime achievements.

“And artists like David Waterson, who spent his working life in the town painting some of the walks which people still enjoy so much today.”

He continues: “Today we have the volunteers who give up so much time for things like the Scouts, the Attic youth centre – which I was proud to be involved with from the start – and the City Hall group which has kept it going so well.

“We’ve seen after Storm Babet how important the likes of the Crickety community hub and Brechin Buccaneers have been to people who lost everything.

“When you add in the likes of the football club and Caley Railway who I’ve already mentioned, it’s quite a list.”