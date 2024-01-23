Brechin ‘father of radar’ Sir Robert Watson-Watt’s death certificate released after 50 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Brechin ‘father of radar’ Sir Robert Watson-Watt’s death certificate released after 50 years

Watson-Watt's discoveries in the use of radio waves to detect enemy aircraft played a key role in the battle for aerial supremacy during World War Two.

By Graham Brown
Father of radar Robert Watson-Watt hailed from Brechin.
The death certificate of Brechin-born scientist and ‘father of radar’ Robert Watson-Watt has been released half a century on from his passing at the age of 81.

Watson-Watt is commemorated in a statue outside Brechin library for the pioneering discoveries he made to help defeat Germany during World War Two.

But despite his development of radar – a term later coined from the acronym for radio detection and ranging – he remains relatively unknown in his home town.

National Records of Scotland release

National Records of Scotland officials hope the release will add another piece to the remarkable story of the Angus carpenter’s son.

It features in 250,000 records published online.

Every year, birth certificates that are 100-years-old, death records dating back 50 years and 75- year-old marriage records are added to the site.

Sir Robert Watson-Watt death certificate
Brfechin-born radar pioneer Sir Robert Watson-Watt’s death certificate from 1973. Image: Crown Copyright courtesy NRS

Others now available on the ScotlandsPeople website are the birth of the internationally-renowned Scottish author Dorothy Dunnett and the marriage of former Russian spy Victor Konstantine Kaledin, who wed in Scotland and latterly pursued a varied career as a novelist and clairvoyant.

NRS chief executive Dr Janet Egdell said: “The start of the new year and the arrival of another major release of scanned records to ScotlandsPeople is one of the eagerly anticipated moments of our year.

“Being able to access these records from the comfort of your own home or office allows people the freedom to research when it suits them.

“We are highlighting these individuals as a reminder that when it comes to history, no matter what our achievements in life, we are all included.”

Decisive WWII technology

Watson-Watt was born in 1892 and awarded bursaries to attend High School and university, where he studied physics and went on to become known as the ‘father of radar’.

He was knighted for his work on the use of radio waves to locate incoming enemy aircraft during World War II.

While the Luftwaffe aircraft outnumbered RAF fighter plans by three-to-one at the height of the Battle of Britain in 1940, the ability to ‘see’ them coming – even in thick fog – gave Britain and its allies a chance.

Robert Watson-Watt statue in Brechin.
Sculptor Alan Herriot with his statue of Sir Robert Watson-Watt. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson

Watson-Watt was married three times.

His last marriage in 1966 was to Dame Katheryn Jane Trefusis-Forbes,  the first director of the Women’s Air Auxiliary Force.

Among the 175,000 personnel she oversaw were the Radar Room operatives.

But it’s not known if she and Watson-Watt ever met during the war.

Brechin statue

He died in Inverness on December 5 1973.

Causes of death are listed as myocardial degeneration, atherosclerosis – hardening of the arteries – and bronchopneumonia.

Watson-Watt’s death was one of 64,545 registered in Scotland that year.

The Watson-Watt Society led an effort to commemorate him in his home town.

Sir Robert Watson-Watt blue plaque
A heritage plaque commemorating Watson-Watt was unveiled at Maisondieu Primary School in Brechin in 2018. Image: DC Thomson

It culminated in the unveiling of a St Ninian’s Square statue by the Princess Royal in 2014.

Sculptor Alan Herriot’s work depicts Watson-Watt holding a radar tower and Spitfire aircraft.

There are also blue heritage plaques on his former family home and Brechin’s Maisondieu primary school.

And in 2014, actor and comedian Eddie Izzard played the Angus figure in the television drama Castles in the Sky, charting the story of radar.

Conversation