Car deliberately set on fire on northern edge of Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Car deliberately set on fire on northern edge of Dundee

The incident happened in an 'isolated' part of the city

By Lindsey Hamilton
Deliberate car fire Baldovan area
The car was set on fire in the Baldovan area. Image: Google Maps

Police are appealing for information after a car was deliberately set on fire in an isolated area of  Dundee.

The incident happened on the northern edge of the city on Sunday night.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We are currently investigating an incident of wilful fire-raising, which occurred on the evening of Sunday, January 21 just outside Dundee.

“A silver Honda CRV car was set on fire in an area of waste ground in the Baldovan/ Strathmartine area just to the north of Dundee.

“Police were notified of the fire about 10pm.”

Fire in Baldovan area of Dundee

The spokesperson added: “Given the isolated nature of the area, it is unlikely that the incident has been directly witnessed.

“However, we would like to hear from anyone who saw a silver Honda CRV driving around the Bridgefoot – Strathmartine – Baldovan area on Sunday evening, or saw anyone running in or around the area from about 9pm onwards.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 or speak to any police officer.

Information can also be given anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111. Our reference is incident 3817 of 21st January.

More from Dundee

Residents in Fife being warned about Storm Jocelyn. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Storm Jocelyn: Disruption in Tayside, Fife and Stirling as more trains cancelled
Dundee City Council approves plans to double council tax for second homes. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Council tax to double on second homes in Dundee after unanimous vote
The incident happened on Ballantrae Terrace, Dundee.
Chuckling ex-partner pulled wing mirrors from van in Dundee
A fallen tree on Granton Court in Glenrothes during Storm Isha. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Storm Isha: Disruption continues in Perth on Tuesday as 'extraordinary damage' caused to railway…
Demi-Lee Getty was caught drink-driving. Image: Facebook.
Boozy Christmas results in driving ban for Dundee care worker
How the new Magdalen Green footbridge could look. Image: Dundee City Council
First look at proposed new Magdalen Green footbridge in Dundee
2
Steven Harper (left) with brother Dale. Image: Dale Harper
Dundee businessman 'broken' as brother's body found after 'cliff fall' in Italy
Ewan Harvey was due to be sentenced at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Storm Isha forces sentencing delay for 'unhinged' St Andrews knife terror student
Storm Isha making its presence felt at Arbroath seafront. Image: Paul Reid
New storm set to hit Tayside, Fife and Stirling as more strong winds forecast
Fans Alex Gray, Katie Leah, Cheryl Smith and Chantelle Smith get their photo taken at Radio 1's Big Weekend in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Revealed: How much did Dundee City Council spend on hosting Big Weekend?
6

Conversation