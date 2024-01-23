Car deliberately set on fire on northern edge of Dundee

Police are appealing for information after a car was deliberately set on fire in an isolated area of Dundee.

The incident happened on the northern edge of the city on Sunday night.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We are currently investigating an incident of wilful fire-raising, which occurred on the evening of Sunday, January 21 just outside Dundee.

“A silver Honda CRV car was set on fire in an area of waste ground in the Baldovan/ Strathmartine area just to the north of Dundee.

“Police were notified of the fire about 10pm.”

Fire in Baldovan area of Dundee

The spokesperson added: “Given the isolated nature of the area, it is unlikely that the incident has been directly witnessed.

“However, we would like to hear from anyone who saw a silver Honda CRV driving around the Bridgefoot – Strathmartine – Baldovan area on Sunday evening, or saw anyone running in or around the area from about 9pm onwards.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 or speak to any police officer.

Information can also be given anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111. Our reference is incident 3817 of 21st January.