Bid lodged to increase number of residential units at Montrose park homes site

Owners of a successful park homes development in Montrose have submitted a bid to add nearly 30 new units to the site.

Flynn Parks hope to do away with old holiday caravans at Tayock and upgrade them to residential units.

They say it will meet demand from retirees looking to move to the site on the northern edge of Montrose Basin.

The Lancaster-based firm bought Tayock caravan park in March 2020.

They also own the neighbouring Monarch of the Glen caravan park immediately to the east.

Wedge site

The latest proposal involves removing holiday pitches sandwiched between the two park home sites.

Tayock currently has 59 caravan pitches – 27 park homes and 32 holiday caravans.

But the owners say many of the holiday caravans are in poor condition.

Monarch of the Glen has 37 pitches, predominantly twin unit residential caravans.

It has its own vehicular access onto Brechin Road.

Planning agents Montgomery Forgan Associates said: “In effect, the proposal site is a small area of holiday caravans wedged between two residential caravan areas.

“An opportunity presents itself to upgrade this part of Tayock Caravan Park to modern standards.

“From a commercial and amenity perspective, having holiday caravans within the midst of established residential caravans is not conducive to good business or good residential amenity expectations.

“In the right circumstances, and within the right location, residential caravans can and do provide homes that entirely suit particular parts of the community.

“The applicant envisages that occupiers of the residential caravans will be those who are retired or nearing retirement.

“The majority of the residential caravans proposed are modest in size and would be suited to single people or couples.

“This reflects the existing demographic within the balance of Tayock caravan park and Monarch of the Glen caravan park.”

The plan would see the 32 holiday pitches replaced with 29 park homes.

An internal access road would be widened to meet modern site standards.

Angus Council will make a decision on the application in due course.