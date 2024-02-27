Bid lodged to increase number of residential units at Montrose park homes site

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bid lodged to increase number of residential units at Montrose park homes site

The owners of Tayock caravan park on the edge of Montrose Basin want to replace 32 ageing holiday pitches with park homes.

By Graham Brown
Tayock Caravan Park sits on the northern edge of Montrose. Image: Google
Tayock Caravan Park sits on the northern edge of Montrose. Image: Google

Owners of a successful park homes development in Montrose have submitted a bid to add nearly 30 new units to the site.

Flynn Parks hope to do away with old holiday caravans at Tayock and upgrade them to residential units.

They say it will meet demand from retirees looking to move to the site on the northern edge of Montrose Basin.

The Lancaster-based firm bought Tayock caravan park in March 2020.

They also own the neighbouring Monarch of the Glen caravan park immediately to the east.

Wedge site

The latest proposal involves removing holiday pitches sandwiched between the two park home sites.

Tayock currently has 59 caravan pitches – 27 park homes and 32 holiday caravans.

But the owners say many of the holiday caravans are in poor condition.

Tayock caravan park Montrose layout
An aerial view of the Montrose caravan sites. Image: Montgomery Forgan Associates

Monarch of the Glen has 37 pitches, predominantly twin unit residential caravans.

It has its own vehicular access onto Brechin Road.

Planning agents Montgomery Forgan Associates said: “In effect, the proposal site is a small area of holiday caravans wedged between two residential caravan areas.

“An opportunity presents itself to upgrade this part of Tayock Caravan Park to modern standards.

“From a commercial and amenity perspective, having holiday caravans within the midst of established residential caravans is not conducive to good business or good residential amenity expectations.

“In the right circumstances, and within the right location, residential caravans can and do provide homes that entirely suit particular parts of the community.

“The applicant envisages that occupiers of the residential caravans will be those who are retired or nearing retirement.

“The majority of the residential caravans proposed are modest in size and would be suited to single people or couples.

“This reflects the existing demographic within the balance of Tayock caravan park and Monarch of the Glen caravan park.”

The plan would see the 32 holiday pitches replaced with 29 park homes.

An internal access road would be widened to meet modern site standards.

Angus Council will make a decision on the application in due course.

