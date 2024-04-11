EXCLUSIVE: Letham Grange owners reveal vision for new ‘village’ at faded Angus resort

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

EXCLUSIVE: Letham Grange owners reveal vision for new ‘village’ at faded Angus resort

Hundreds of homes are part of a blueprint for the redevelopment of the one-time luxury Letham Grange hotel and golf complex near Arbroath.

By Graham Brown
Letham Grange will reveal their plan to create a new village at the Angus estate. Image: Holder Planning/DC Thomson
Letham Grange will reveal their plan to create a new village at the Angus estate. Image: Holder Planning/DC Thomson

The owners of Letham Grange have revealed their vision to create a new village at the one-time luxury golf venue in Angus.

It comes as locals get their first opportunity to view a masterplan which could bring hundreds of new homes to the estate near Arbroath.

Once boasting a top-class hotel, two golf courses and curling rink, Letham Grange was dubbed ‘Scotland’s Augusta’ in its heyday.

But it closed suddenly in 2011 and the main house has witnessed more than a decade of deterioration.

The B-listed Letham Grange mansion house was once a luxury hotel.
The B-listed Letham Grange mansion house was once a luxury hotel. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Now, its Taiwanese owners will showcase their latest proposals at an Arbroath event on Thursday.

It includes the possibility of hundreds of new homes to finance the creation of a world-leading leisure destination.

But those behind the scheme are braced for a backlash when the blueprint goes on show for the first time.

What is planned at Letham Grange?

In August last year, a first-stage proposal of application notice was lodged with Angus Council.

It included redevelopment of the hotel, golf course restoration and possible residential expansion of the estate.

Following an initial public consultation in October, the vision of a new village in part of the sprawling estate has emerged.

The proposal includes:

  • Redevelopment of the B-listed mansion house
  • Major extensions to each side of the former hotel
  • Significant residential development
  • Local shops, pub and nursery
  • Village square
  • 18-hole golf course
  • New clubhouse and pro-shop
  • Retirement living accommodation
  • Woodland lodges

The masterplan has been developed by Edinburgh-based Holder Planning for Smartwill Investment.

The proposed Letham Grange new village development plan.
New hotel extensions (in purple) could be built on either side of the former hotel. Image: Holder Planning

Smartwill is owned by the Liu family which regained ownership of Letham Grange in 2018 after a lengthy legal battle.

No figure has been put on the potential number of new homes.

But it features significant development on land which was once the New Course.

International-class destination ambition

Robin Holder of Holder Planning said: “We are looking forward to the public event where we will be presenting plans for a new village at Letham Grange and a major upgrade and extension to the hotel to create an international-class visitor destination of the highest quality.

“This will be in combination with plans for the comprehensive upgrade of the whole estate, including the championship golf course and the many beautiful historic buildings.

“We are proposing to manage, maintain and improve the unique and wonderful natural character of the estate.”

He added: “There is such massive potential here, to not only create an amazing environment, but to put Arbroath and Angus on the map of best golf course resort destinations in the world.

Letham Grange demolition
A dangerous building at Letham Grange was demolished last month. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“The economic benefits that could flow from that would clearly be tremendous.

“It is unfortunate that the very lengthy legal wrangles over the ownership of the estate, followed by the Covid pandemic, have delayed these initiatives coming forward.

“But the owners are now in a position to take concerted steps to bring their ambitious plans to fruition.

“Having said that, the proposals are still at an early stage.

“They bring together a series of ideas and initiatives which will require further consideration and development with Angus Council, the local community and other stakeholders.”

New village can be ‘virtue out of necessity’

He admits the scale of development is likely to generate local opposition.

“I have said before that the status quo is not an option,” added Mr Holder.

“It is inevitable that a significant amount of value generating ‘enabling development’ will be needed to subsidise the massive investment required to regenerate the hotel and golf course and the significant number of other improvements which are required.

“The planned new village can serve that purpose.

“But it can also make a virtue out of this necessity, creating a wonderful environment to live in, with least impact on more sensitive parts of the estate.

“Nevertheless, we fully acknowledge that local residents will be concerned about the impacts this will have on them.

“I am sure we will receive a significant amount of feedback, which we can take away with us and consider further in the next stages of the project’s development.”

The Letham Grange proposals go on display at Old and Abbey Church hall in Arbroath on Thursday from 3pm to 7pm.

Conversation