IN PICTURES: Strathmore Highland Games is a Glamis Castle hit

Visitors to the Glamis Castle family seat of the Earls of Strathmore and Kinghorne enjoyed the added bonus of the highland games in the historic grounds of the Angus landmark.

Judging is a serious business at Strathmore Games. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
By Graham Brown

Strathmore Highland Games drew the crowds for a day of action in the grounds of Glamis Castle.

The late Queen Mother’s childhood home has been the setting for the event for more than 20 years.

It started out as Forfar Highland Games before moving to the ancient landmark.

Sunday visitors to the castle swelled the games crowd to enjoy a packed programme of competition including heavies, cycling, running and highland dancing.

Highland dancers at Strathmore Highland Games.
Primary highland dancers wait for their results. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The main event followed the success of a junior games at the castle earlier in the week,

It has become the traditional scene-setter for the gathering as part of the games committee’s drive to bring new blood into the sport.

Courier photographer Mhairi Edwards joined the crowd at Strathmore Highland Games.

Blairgowrie Pipe Band at Strathmore Games.
Tossing the caber at Strathmore Highland Games.
Gregor King takes part in the caber toss.
Strathmore Highland Games at Glamis Castle.
Chieftain Jim Brown MBE officially opens the games.
Highland dancing at Strathmore Highland Games.
That winning feeling in the primary highland dancing competition.
Pipe band at Strathmore Games held at Glamis Castle.
A stirring sound from Blairgowrie and Rattray District Pipe Band.
Caber toss at Strathmore Highland Games.
Ready for launch.
Cycling at Strathmore Highland Games.
The Glamis crowd encourages the cyclists.
Caber tossing at Strathmore Highland Games.
Gregor King launches the caber.
Piper at Strathmore Games in the grounds of Glamis Castle.
Solo piping on the Glamis boards.
Caber toss competitor at Strathmore Games.
Theo Pilkington gives it his all in the caber competition.

 

spring race at Strathmore Highland Games.
The dash for the line in the 90m sprint.
Highland dancing at Strathmore games.
Applause for the dancers.
Pipe band marching at Strathmore Games.
Strathmore Highland Games at Glamis Castle.
A day in the sun for the season’s first Angus Highland Games.
Highland dancing at Glamis Castle games.
Thumbs up!
Strathmore Highland Games caber toss.
Max attack from Theo Pilkington in the caber.
Running events at Strathmore Highland Games.
A close thing at the line.
Cycle racing at Strathmore Highland Games.
Digging in on the bike during one of the cycle races.

 

 

