IN PICTURES: Strathmore Highland Games is a Glamis Castle hit

Strathmore Highland Games drew the crowds for a day of action in the grounds of Glamis Castle.

The late Queen Mother’s childhood home has been the setting for the event for more than 20 years.

It started out as Forfar Highland Games before moving to the ancient landmark.

Sunday visitors to the castle swelled the games crowd to enjoy a packed programme of competition including heavies, cycling, running and highland dancing.

The main event followed the success of a junior games at the castle earlier in the week,

It has become the traditional scene-setter for the gathering as part of the games committee’s drive to bring new blood into the sport.

Courier photographer Mhairi Edwards joined the crowd at Strathmore Highland Games.